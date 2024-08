Every team's released players, from veterans to rookies, before NFL's 2024 cutdown day

Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Chicago Bears running back Ian Wheeler (33) beats Buffalo Bills linebacker Deion Jones (45) to the endzone to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a pre-season game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

August 27 is when NFL dreams die.

That's 2024's cut down date -- the deadline before which teams have to trim their preseason rosters down from 90 men to the regular season limit of 53. That means veterans and rookies alike will be told to clean out their lockers and move on.

A few will be snapped up by other teams. Many more will glide through to the practice squad, their goal deferred but not squashed. Others won't be as lucky and instead look forward to other pro leagues or a life outside football in general.

Here's a rundown of who each team has let go as the preseason rumbles to a close, presented by franchise in alphabetical order. This list will be updated as more cuts roll in.

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Daylen Baldwin (WR)

Chris Garrett (EDGE)

Delonte Hood (CB)

Verone McKinley III (S)

Michael Ojemudia (CB)

Austen Pleasants (OT)

T.J. Carter (DT)

Desmond Ridder (QB)

Naquan Jones (DT)

Blake Whiteheart (TE)

Marquis Hayes (OL)

Bobby Price (CB)

Andre Baccellia (WR)

Bernhard Seikovits (TE)

Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) during warmups against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Vaval (CB)

Austin Stogner (TE)

John Paddock (QB)

Donavan Mutin (ILB)

John Leglue (G)

Jaryd Jones-Smith (RT)

Storey Jackson (LB)

William Hooper (CB)

Lukas Denis (S)

Zack Bailey (G)

Josh Ali (WR)

Jordan Thomas (TE)

Bradlee Anae (OLB)

Julie'n Davenport (OT)

Andrew Steuber (OL)

Tommy Togiai (DT)

Natrone Brooks (CB)

Zion Logue (DT)

Baltimore Ravens:

Jul 27, 2024; Owings Mill , MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) after a drill during the afternoon session of training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center, Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-891784 ORIG FILE ID: 20240727_twg_gb3_033.JPG

Russell Gage (WR)

Tramel Walthour (DE)

Darrell Simpson (RT)

Riley Sharp (TE)

Sean Ryan (WR)

Mike Rigerman (TE)

Jack Browning (P)

Qadir Ismail (WR)

Yvandy Rigby (ILB)

C.J. Ravenell (DE)

Buffalo Bills:

Bills quarterback Josh Allen takes a break between drills during day seven of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

Kyron Brown (CB)

Deion Jones (OLB)

Shayne Simon (OLB)

Rondell Bothroyd (DE)

Kevin Jarvis (G)

Damiere Byrd (WR)

Anthony Brown (QB)

Kareem Jackson (S)

Ben DiNucci (QB)

Justin Shorter (WR)

Andy Isabella (WR)

Mike Edwards (G)

Kendall Williamson (S)

Gable Steveson (DL)

KJ Hamler (WR)

Frank Gore Jr. (RB)

Keni-H Lovely (CB)

Kingsley Jonathan (DE)

Richard Gouraige (RT)

Jack Anderson (G)

Tayvion Robinson (WR)

Luiji Vilain (LB)

Michael Strachan (WR)

Felipe Franks (TE)

Jack Plummer (QB)

Mike Boone (RB)

Terrace Marshall (WR)

Jordan Matthews (TE)

Jesper Horsted (TE)

Jacob Hollister (TE)

Johnathan Ford (S)

Ike Boettger (G)

Jeremiah Crawford (LT)

Chicago Bears:

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Sweeney (TE)

Keith Randolph Jr. (DT)

Freddie Swain (WR)

Khalid Kareem (DE)

Ja'Tyre Carter (G)

Jerome Carvin (C)

Michael Dwumfour (DT)

Peter LeBlanc (WR)

Jaylon Hutchings (DT)

John Jackson (WR)

Quindell Johnson (S)

Javin White (LB)

Paul Moala (S)

Byron Cowart (DT)

Collin Johnson (WR)

Brett Rypien (QB)

Stephen Carlson (TE)

Adrian Colbert (S)

Jake Curhan (OT)

Greg Stroman (CB)

Austin Reed (QB)

Corliss Waitman (P)

Cincinnati Bengals:

Cara Owsley-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Pryor (DE)

Eric Miller (RT)

Rocky Lombardi (QB)

Kwamie Lassiter (WR)

Allan George (CB)

Michael Dowell (S)

Aaron Casey (ILB)

Andre Carter (DE)

Jackson Carman (LT)

Noah Cain (RB)

Hakeem Butler (WR)

Justin Blazek (DE)

PJ Jules (S)

Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin celebrates a David Njoku first-half touchdown against the Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. Brownssteelers 38

Tyler Coyle (S)

Wyatt Davis (G)

Lucas Havrisik (K)

Faion Hicks (CB)

Landon Honeycutt (LB)

Caleb Johnson (LB)

Zack Johnson (G)

Jeremiah Martin (EDGE)

Roy Mbaeteka (OT)

Marvin Moody (LB)

Chim Okorafor (OT)

Aidan Robbins (RB)

Jacob Saylors (RB)

Rex Sunahara (LS)

Isaiah Thomas (EDGE)

Chase Williams (S)

Jaelon Darden (WR)

Sam Kamara (DE)

Siaki Ika (DT)

James Proche (WR)

Jowon Briggs (DT)

D'Onta Foreman (RB)

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Set. 24, 2023. Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tyron-Billy Johnson (WR)

Deontay Burnet (WR)

Cohl Cabral (C)

Josh DeBerry (CB)

Wilie Harvey (LB)

Alec Holler (TE)

Albert Huggins (DT)

Cam Johnson (WR)

Jason Johnson (LB)

Nathaniel Peat (RB)

Eric Scott (CB)

David Durden (WR)

Viliami (Junior) Fehoko (DE)

Durrell Johnson (DE)

Damien Wilson (LB)

Payton Hendershot (TE) (traded to the Kansas City Chiefs)

Carl Lawson (EDGE)

Brock Mogensen (ILB)

Josh Ball (G)

Aug 18, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles with the ball in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-880858 ORIG FILE ID: 20240818_tbs_ac4_101.JPG

Angelo Blackson (DT)

Omar Brown (CB)

Phillip Dorsett (WR)

Andre Smith (LB)

Art Green (CB)

Kaleb Hayes (CB)

Oliver Jervis (G)

Alec Mock (LB)

Jalen Virgil (WR)

Reese Taylor (CB)

Tyler Badie (RB)

Matt Henningsen (DL)

Demontrey Jacobs (LT)

Nick Gargiulo (G)

Will Sherman (G)

Jonas Griffith (ILB)

Detroit Lions:

Jan 7, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Peoples-Jones (WR)

Kaden Davis (WR)

Zonovan Knight (RB)

Shane Zylstra (TE)

Rachad Wildgoose (S)

Bryan Hudson (G)

Pat O'Connor (DE)

Nate Sudfeld (QB)

Green Bay Packers linebackers coach Anthony Campanile gives instruction to linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Samori Toure (WR)

Caleb Jones (OT)

Anders Carlson (K)

Jalen Wayne (WR)

Dimitri Stanley (WR)

Sean Clifford (QB)

Michael Pratt (QB)

Ellis Merriweather (RB)

Royce Newman (G)

Houston Texans:

Jul 29, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-891415 ORIG FILE ID: 20240729_tjt_at5_052.JPG

McTelvin Agim (DT)

Dieter Eiselen (C)

Pheldarius Payne (DE)

C.J. Henderson (CB)

Troy Pride Jr. (CB)

Noah Brown (WR)

David Sharpe (LT)

Ali Gaye (DE)

Solomon Byrd (DE)

Quintez Cephus (WR)

Desmond King (CB)

Ben Skowronek (WR)

Troy Hairston (FB)

Andrew Beck (FB)

Tim Boyle (QB)

Max Tooley (OLB)

Charlie Heck (RT)

Marcus Harris (DT)

Malik Fisher (DE)

Michael Ford (CB)

Chris Reed (G)

Lonnie Johnson (CB)

Nick Bawden (FB)

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) works past Colts long snapper Luke Rhodes (46) during special team drills Wednesday, June 14, 2023, during mandatory minicamp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. (Via OlyDrop)

Mike Smith (LB)

Kedon Slovis (QB)

Derek Slywka (S)

Spencer Shrader (K)

Clay Fields III (CB)

Greg Ward (WR)

Derek Rivers (OLB)

Ronnie Harrison (S)

Tyrie Cleveland (WR)

Austin Ajiake (ILB)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Breeland Speaks (LB)

Joseph Scates (WR)

Andrew Parker Jr. (ILB)

Denzel Mims (WR)

Jonathan Marshall (DT)

Raymond Johnson III (DE)

Keaton Sutherland (G)

Chris Myarick (FB)

Tevaughn Campbell (CB)

Seth Williams (WR)

Tre Flowers (CB)

Tanner Muse (LB)

Terrell Edmunds (S)

Amani Oruwariye (CB)

Erick Hallett (S)

Adrian Amos (S)

C.J. Beathard (QB)

Tyler Shatley (G)

Blake Hance (LT)

Joe Gaziano (DE)

Josiah Deguara (TE)

Darryl Williams (C)

Austin Trammell (WR)

EJ Perry (QB)

Steven Jones (G)

Jalen Jackson (RB)

Elijah Cooks (WR)

DJ Coleman (OLB)

Joshua Cephus (WR)

Gary Brightwell (RB)

Christian Braswell (CB)

Shawn Bowman (TE)

Josh Proctor (S)

Kansas City Chiefs:

Kansas City Chiefs running back Carson Steele (42) celebrates his touchdown score during the second quarter of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Ian Book (QB)

Kelvin Joseph (CB)

Miles Battle (CB)

Ekow Boye-Doe (CB)

Phillip Brooks (WR)

Owen Carney (EDGE)

Alex Gubner (DL)

Griffin McDowell (G)

Randen Plattner (LS)

Kyle Sheets (WR)

Geor'quarius Spivey (TE)

Nick Torres (G)

Kadarius Toney (WR/RB/general ruiner of plays)

Justyn Ross (WR)

Irv Smith (TE)

Deneric Prince (RB)

Louis Rees-Zammit (WR)

Swayze Bozeman (OLB)

Las Vegas Raiders:

Aug 17, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce at the start of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Demarcus Governor (CB)

Nathan Peterman (QB)

Marquan McCall (DL)

Carter Bradley (QB)

Charles Snowden (DE)

Jaydon Grant (S)

Aug 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh reacts against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-880853 ORIG FILE ID: 20240817_lbm_al2_790.JPG

Savion Jackson (EDGE)

Jaylen Johnson (WR)

Alex Leatherwood (OL)

Luis Perez (QB)

Isaiah Spiller (RB)

Thomas Harper (S)

Donald Parham Jr. (TE)

Andrew Farmer (OLB)

Ty Shelby (OLB)

Robert Kennedy (CB)

Los Angeles Rams:

Jul 31, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and head coach Sean McVay talk during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Dresser Winn (QB)

SaRodorick Thompson Jr. (RB)

Grant Miller (G)

Cameron McCutcheon (CB)

Ochaun Mathis (OLB)

Boston Scott (RB)

Alec Lindstrom (C)

Blake Larson (RT)

JJ Laap (WR)

Olakunle Fatukasi (OLB)

Carlos Watkins (DE)

Matt Kaskey (T)

Mike Mcallister (C)

Keir Thomas (OLB)

Miller Forristall (TE)

Miami Dolphins:

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jody Fortson (TE)

Mike White (QB)

Willie Snead (WR)

Mike Harley Jr. (WR)

Nik Needham (CB)

Isaiah Johnson (CB)

Chris Brooks (RB)

Minnesota Vikings:

Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates his sack with linebacker Jihad Ward (52) against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Corral (QB)

DeWayne McBride (RB)

Sammis Reyes (TE)

Mo Ibrahim (RB)

Jaylin Williams (CB)

Neal Johnson (TE)

Justin Hall (WR)

Owen Porter (EDGE)

Chuck Filiaga (OT)

Doug Nester (G)

Matt Cindric (G)

Spencer Rolland (OL)

Tyler Manoa (DL)

AJ Green (CB)

Jaquelin Roy (DT)

Myles Gaskin (RB)

Andre Carter II (OLB)

Kene Nwangwu (RB/KR)

James Lynch (DT)

Bo Richter (OLB)

Tyrese Robinson (G)

Bobby McCain (CB)

Duke Shelley (CB)

Lewis Cine (S)

August 8, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo watches the video boards after challenging a call on the field during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Azizi Hearn (CB)

La'Michael Pettway (TE)

Sam Roberts (DL)

Kawaan Baker (WR)

Steele Chambers (LB)

DeShaun Fenwick (RB)

Tucker Addington (LS)

William Bradley-King (DT)

Josiah Bronson (DT)

Zuri Henry (OT)

Christian McCarroll (EDGE)

Charles Turner III (OL)

Mikey Victor (CB)

Jacob Warren (TE)

Mitch Wilcox (TE)

Joshuah Bledsoe (S)

Armon Watts (DT)

Terrell Jennings (RB)

Bailey Zappe (QB)

Kevin Harris (RB)

Matt Landers (WR)

Kobe Jones (DE)

Liam Fornade (OL)

A.J. Thomas (DB)

David Wallis (WR/KR)

Chad Ryland (K)

Calvin Anderson (OT)

Liam Fornadel (G)

Kobe Jones (DE)

Matt Landers (WR)

Kellen Dietsch (OL)

Shaun Wade (CB)

Atonio Mafi (G)

Joe Giles-Harris (LB)

New Orleans Saints:

Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) reacts to recovering a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Lou Headley (P)

James Robinson (RB)

Roderic Teamer (S)

Mike Rose (LB)

Isaiah Stalbird (OLB)

Jesse Davis (G)

Tremayne Anchrum (G)

Ugo Amadi (S)

Josiah Ezirim (RT)

Charlie Smyth (K)

Mark Evans II (G)

Jack Heflin (DT)

Millard Bradford (S)

Anthony Miller (WR)

Michael Jacobson (TE)

Kyle Hergel (G)

Lawrence Johnson (S)

Johnathan Abram (S)

Shemar Jean-Charles (CB)

Khaleke Hudson (ILB)

Samson Nacua (WR)

Equanimeous St. Brown (WR)

Niko Lalos (DE)

Mason Fairchild (TE)

Kevin Austin (WR)

Andrew Dowell (LB)

Stanley Morgan (WR)

Joejuan Williams (CB)

New York Giants:

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Sutherland (S)

Timothy Horne (DT)

Ayir Asante (WR)

Marcus McKethan (G)

Lorenzo Lingard (RB)

Trey Kiser (ILB)

Josh Kelley (RB)

John Jiles (WR)

Clayton Isbell (S)

Christian Holmes (CB)

Breon Borders (CB)

Kyle Baugh (DT)

Isaiah Hodgins (WR)

Jack Stoll (TE)

Jakob Johnson (FB)

Darnay Holmes (CB)

KJ Cloyd (LB)

Lawrence Cager (WR)

Allen Robinson (WR)

Parris Campbell (WR)

New York Jets:

Jan 7, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Twyman (DT)

Xazavian Valladay (RB)

Philadelphia Eagles:

Sep 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles up the field against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Max Scharping (G)

Kevin Foelsch (TE)

Will Grier (QB)

Julian Okwara (EDGE)

Mekhi Garner (CB)

Lew Nichols III (RB)

E.J. Jenkins (TE)

Brett Toth (G)

Pittsburgh Steelers:

Jul 27, 2024; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-891695 ORIG FILE ID: 20240728_tdc_ii9_0164.JPG

T.J. Luther (WR)

Kyler McMichael (CB)

Matthew Wright (K)

Anderson Hardy (G)

Tyler Beach (OT)

Jacob Copeland (WR)

Daijun Edwards (RB)

Devery Hamilton (OT)

Marquiss Spencer (DT)

Kyahva Tezino (LB)

Kiondre Thomas (CB)

Kyron Johnson (LB)

Thomas Graham Jr. (CB)

Quez Watkins (WR)

San Francisco 49ers:

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-734691 ORIG FILE ID: 20240211_jcd_st3_0280.JPG

Matt Breida (RB)

Ke’Shawn Vaughn (RB)

Pressley Harvin III (P)

Lewis Kidd (G)

Jontre Kirklin (WR)

Robbie Chosen (WR)

Cam Latu (TE)

Brayden Willis (TE)

Danny Gray (WR)

Tanner Mordecai (QB)

Seattle Seahawks:

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Willie Roberts (CB)

D.J. James (CB)

George Holani (RB)

Easop Winston (WR)

Mario Kendricks (DT)

D'Wayne Eskridge (WR)

Nelson Ceaser (EDGE)

Jamie Sheriff (DE)

Ty Okada (S)

Mario Kendricks (DE)

Jon Rhattigan (ILB)

Easton Gibbs (ILB)

Tyler Mabry (TE)

PJ Walker (QB)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) reacts after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Sterling Shepard (WR)

Tanner Taula (TE)

Marcus Banks (S)

Ramon Jefferson (RB)

Tanner Knue (WR)

Raleigh Webb (WR)

Cephus Johnson (WR)

Latreal Jones (WR)

David Wells (TE)

Sal Cannella (TE)

Xavier Delgado (G)

Lwal Uguak (DL)

Judge Culpepper (DL)

Kalen DeLoach (LB)

Jay Person (EDGE)

Shaun Peterson (EDGE)

Andrew Hayes (CB)

Zach Triner (LS)

Nolan Cooney (P)

Tennessee Titans:

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 10: Tony Pollard #20 of the Tennessee Titans stiff arms George Odum #30 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Nissan Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776171305 ORIG FILE ID: 2166249045

JoJo Domann (LB)

Tre'Shaun Harrison (WR)

Brian Dooley (OT)

Tay Gowan (CB)

Mikel Jones (LB)

Sam Schnee (WR)

Steven Stilianos (TE)

Ty Zentner (P)

Caleb Farley (CB)

Keaton Ellis (S)

Quinton Bohanna (DT)

Lachavious Simmons (G)

Geron Christian (OT)

Isaiah Iton (DE)

Jabari Small (RB)

Washington Commanders:

Martavis Bryant (WR)

Cameron Tom (C)

Mitchell Tinsley (WR)

Sam Hartman (QB)

KJ Henry (DE)

Julian Good-Jones (G)

David Nwaogwugwu (OL)

Chris Rodriguez (RB)

Chigozie Anusiem (CB)

Andre Jones Jr. (DE)

