Everton vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

West Ham will look to follow up Monday night’s impressive win over Brentford when they travel to face Everton on Saturday.

Having endured a miserable 2024 until that point, David Moyes saw his side turn on the style in a 4-2 victory. Boosted by the return of Lucas Paqueta, the Hammers looked like a potent attacking force for the first time in an age.

Now, it’s about finding the consistency required to push for a European spot. Grumblings about Moyes’s brand of football may never go away but, if this is to be his last season, at least another qualification for continental competition would be something of a parting gift.

Saturday’s opponents, however, have been boosted without even playing. Monday saw the Toffees handed four points back from the Premier League, their original ten-point deduction being cut to six upon appeal. That lifts them out of the relegation zone, albeit their form has deserted them in recent weeks with just one win in ten.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Everton vs West Ham is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Saturday 2 March, 2024.

Goodison Park in Liverpool will host.

Where to watch Everton vs West Ham

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football on Saturday.

Highlights: BBC One’s Match of the Day, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on Saturday.

Everton vs West Ham team news

The hosts remain without Arnaut Danjuma, Dele Alli and Andre Gomes. At this stage, there are not thought to be any fresh injury concerns.

The Hammers have Paqueta back from injury in a major boost for Moyes. Kalvin Phillips will also return from suspension, though it remains to be seen whether or not he will start after a nightmare time of things thus far.

Big boost: Paqueta is fit again for West Ham (AFP via Getty Images)

Everton vs West Ham prediction

With Paqueta available, West Ham look a different team. Everton may have been boosted off the field but remain in poor form on it.

Story continues

West Ham to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Everton wins: 75

Draws: 31

West Ham wins: 44

Everton vs West Ham latest odds

Everton to win: 19/20

Draw: 13/5

West Ham to win: 13/5

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.