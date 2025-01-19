Everton vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Everton vs Tottenham LIVE!

Tottenham travel to face Everton this afternoon desperate to improve on a dismal run of Premier League form. Spurs blew another lead in the latest north London derby against Arsenal in midweek to make it just one win from their last nine top-flight matches and only five in 17 across all competitions, dropping them to 15th and increasing the pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham - only eight points above the bottom three - are still being blighted by an ever-worsening injury crisis that has decimated their squad all winter, with the return of Ben Davies mitigated by the fact that Dominic Solanke, Yves Bissouma and Brennan Johnson are all now out. Looking to pile more misery on Spurs and Postecoglou is an Everton side who have turned back the clock to re-appoint David Moyes after the departure of Sean Dyche, with the Scot’s Goodison Park homecoming ruined by Aston Villa.

The goal-shy Toffees - who have a woeful record against Spurs - have lost three league games in a row without scoring and currently hover just one point above the relegation zone in 16th place with only a trio of wins to their name all season so far. Follow Everton vs Tottenham live below!

Everton vs Tottenham latest news

GOAL! Kulusevski pulls one back with fine finish

OWN GOAL! Gray puts through his own net

GOAL! Ndiaye doubles lead after Mangala hits post

GOAL! Calvert-Lewin fires Everton ahead early

Everton 3-1 Tottenham

15:52

85 mins: A spot of volleyball from Kinsky as he comes out bravely to thwart Calvert-Lewin.

Everton 3-1 Tottenham

15:51 , George Flood

84 mins: Just a few signs of nerves creeping in from Everton here as a first Richarlison strike is blocked and the second is smothered low by Pickford.

Everton 3-1 Tottenham

15:48

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at Goodison Park

Spurs have a lifeline and the chance for a late rally.

If there was one goal in it, you would wonder about Everton's nerves but they have a cushion.

Everton 3-1 Tottenham

15:47

80 mins: Ndiaye is heading off with a knock here.

He’s been excellent today.

Moyes sends on full-back Nathan Patterson in a bid to shut up shop and make sure there is no chance of an unlikely late Spurs fightback.

Another goal would make things very interesting indeed...

GOAL! Everton 3-1 Tottenham | Dejan Kulusevski 77'

15:42 , George Flood

77 mins: Spurs do pull one back!

It’s an absolutely gorgeous lofted left-footed finish from Kulusevski as he lobs into the back of the net with Pickford having come out to deny Maddison and Moore then seeing an effort blocked.

They couldn’t... could they?

Everton 3-0 Tottenham

15:40 , George Flood

73 mins: A dangerous Everton cross from the right is claimed by Kinsky and Spurs break, with Richarlison almost connecting with Kulusevski’s cross with Moore also lurking at the back post.

The youngster replaced Sarr in another attacking switch from Postecoglou.

Everton 3-0 Tottenham

15:39 , George Flood

72 mins: A first shot in anger for a long time from Spurs as Spence beats Young and gets to the byline.

An air shot from Richarlison as Spence’s pull back is deflected, before Maddison fires high and wide.

Mocking cheers from the home fans.

Everton 3-0 Tottenham

15:38 , George Flood

70 mins: The space which Everton repeatedly have the freedom to play through in the Spurs half is just astonishing.

There’s another crucial block inside the box before at the other end the ball just runs away from Richarlison and is gratefully gathered by Pickford.

Mikey Moore will be on for Spurs soon.

Everton 3-0 Tottenham

15:36 , George Flood

69 mins: Ashley Young is entering the fray for Everton now as Moyes looks to his bench for the first time.

Warm applause for Lindstrom, who has been very impressive this afternoon.

He laps up the attention from the crowd as he makes his way around the pitch and over to the bench.

Everton 3-0 Tottenham

15:33 , George Flood

66 mins: That’s a poor challenge from Mangala on Kulusevski, but it is Doucoure who is booked for delaying the restart.

Everton 3-0 Tottenham

15:32 , George Flood

63 mins: Still Everton pile pressure on this dreadful Spurs defence, Kinsky coming rushing out along the byline and leaving his goal exposed.

Everton will be disappointed if they don’t get more than three here.

Everton 3-0 Tottenham

15:28 , George Flood

60 mins: What on earth are Spurs doing here? Do they never learn?

Kinsky’s woeful short kick out to the left is quickly seized upon and Lindstrom tees up Calvert-Lewin, who spins and shoots wide of the far post.

Everton 3-0 Tottenham

15:27 , George Flood

59 mins: Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin and Lindstrom have all been far too good for Spurs today.

Ndiaye gets free again in the left channel and feeds Mykolenko, who can’t keep his shot down.

Everton 3-0 Tottenham

15:24 , George Flood

55 mins: Maddison is trying his best to conjure something for Tottenham here as the visitors get a couple of corners in quick succession.

The England playmaker ends up wiping out Ndiaye but avoids a yellow card.

Everton 3-0 Tottenham

15:24 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at Goodison Park

If David Moyes knows anything, it is how to set up a team to protect a comfortable lead.

Everton are holding Spurs at arm's length here and looking dangerous on the counter.

If anything, it is the Toffees who continue to look more threatening.

Everton 3-0 Tottenham

15:19 , George Flood

51 mins: Another great free-kick delivery from Lindstrom and Calvert-Lewin’s header is off target.

More goals in this for Everton if they want them, Ndiaye’s dangerous low ball hacked away by Davies deep inside the Spurs box.

Everton 3-0 Tottenham

15:18 , George Flood

49 mins: No joy for the anonymous Maddison inside the Everton box before Davies is lucky to avoid a booking for a foul on Calvert-Lewin.

A chance for Lindstrom to deliver into the box again...

Everton 3-0 Tottenham

15:13 , George Flood

Back underway at Goodison, where Postecoglou sent his side out a few minutes early - no doubt having delivered a half-time hairdryer.

A very attacking half-time change from Spurs as former Everton star Richarlison replaces Dragusin, who took that blow to the head before the break and needed lengthy treatment.

15:03

A long time since we saw a first half like that at Goodison Park.

Eight years, to be precise...

Everton 3-0 Tottenham

14:57

Half-time

Absolutely appalling from Tottenham, injuries or not.

Everton are cruising to a first win of Moyes’ second tenure and could easily have scored six or seven already.

Huge pressure on Postecoglou.

GOAL! Everton 3-0 Tottenham | Archie Gray OG 53'

14:53 , George Flood

53 mins: An absolute horror show from Spurs.

Tottenham clear an initial corner but Everton have the bit between their teeth as a deep cross from the right is headed back across goal by Tarkowski and is flicked by Calvert-Lewin before Gray accidentally hooks into his own net.

That sums up the most wretched of first halves for Postecoglou.

Truly awful.

Everton 2-0 Tottenham

14:52 , George Flood

53 mins: Everton want a penalty after Dragusin drags down Tarkowski from a corner.

Nothing given, just a warning for both players.

Everton 2-0 Tottenham

14:52 , George Flood

51 mins: A lovely ball in from the free-kick from Lindstrom and Tarkowski’s low stooping header is kept out by the legs of Kinsky.

This could have been four or five for Everton in the first half without Tottenham’s new goalkeeper, who has made a few strong saves.

Everton 2-0 Tottenham

14:50 , George Flood

50 mins: Lindstrom has been impressive for Everton in this first half and earns another free-kick after being brought down by Spence.

Everton 2-0 Tottenham

14:48 , George Flood

48 mins: Finally back underway after a stoppage lasting some five-and-a-half minutes.

Dragusin is heading off with that eyebrow wound sorted.

Spurs briefly defending with 10 men, but the Romanian will be back on quickly.

Everton 2-0 Tottenham

14:47 , George Flood

A dire stat for Tottenham...

Everton 2-0 Tottenham

14:46 , George Flood

45 mins: Dragusin is still down here and looks to have a gash around his right eyebrow as the Spurs medics continue to patch him up.

Seven minutes of stoppage time have been signalled, but it’ll be more than that.

Everton 2-0 Tottenham

14:43 , George Flood

42 mins: Calvert-Lewin catches Dragusin with a stray elbow to the face as he goes up for a header.

It’s not deliberate but it is reckless and he is shown yellow.

Dragusin is down and needs treatment after that painful blow.

Everton 2-0 Tottenham

14:42 , George Flood

40 mins: A barge from Bergvall on Calvert-Lewin earns Tottenham’s teenage midfielder the first yellow card of the game.

Gana Gueye is back on for Everton after some more attention on the sidelines.

Everton 2-0 Tottenham

14:40 , George Flood

37 mins: Gana Gueye is down for Everton receiving treatment, giving Spurs a chance to regroup.

A reminder that Everton had lost three in a row without scoring in the league before today, and had only netted five in the league since the start of November.

Per Opta, they were only the fourth side to fail to score in 12 of their opening 20 Premier League games of a season.

They had only had 66 shots on target in their 20 games so far.

Everton 2-0 Tottenham

14:36

33 mins: Ironic cheers from the home fans greet a poor effort from Bergvall that sails high over the crossbar.

GOAL! Everton 2-0 Tottenham | Iliman Ndiaye 30'

14:30

30 mins: Everton double their lead on the half-hour mark!

Woeful Tottenham are all at sea yet again, the impressive Ndiaye charging through the middle and beating Dragusin with a stepover before smashing up past Kinsky and into the roof of the net.

Brilliant goal and Goodison Park is bouncing.

Dismal from Spurs, who are so, so easy to play against.

Everton 1-0 Tottenham

14:29 , George Flood

27 mins: Tottenham are in again and Son’s powerful drive is beaten away by Pickford at his front post.

Spurs then want a penalty after Son trips following a challenge from behind by Branthwaite.

Referee Darren England quickly signals no spot-kick, but that was clumsy from the England defender.

Everton 1-0 Tottenham

14:27 , George Flood

26 mins: All action and end to end now at Goodison, with Mangala’s effort pushed onto the post by Kinsky. Great save.

Kinsky is then equal to a header from Calvert-Lewin.

Spurs living very dangerously indeed.

Everton 1-0 Tottenham

14:26 , George Flood

25 mins: Tottenham’s ridiculously high line is undone by a simple lofted ball over the top from Branthwaite.

Calvert-Lewin is in once again, but the ball takes a bad bobble off his thigh and Kinsky can gather.

Everton 1-0 Tottenham

14:24 , George Flood

23 mins: A huge Tottenham chance to level as Kulusevski squares inside the box to an unmarked Son, who can only direct a tame low effort into the arms of Pickford.

The Spurs captain should have done so much better with that.

Everton 1-0 Tottenham

14:22

20 mins: This is better from Spurs now as Spence earns a corner and a scrambling Pickford just touches the delivery away from the head of Dragusin at the back post.

Spence has another strike blocked and Porro wins another corner as they turn the screw in search of an equaliser.

Everton 1-0 Tottenham

14:21 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at Goodison Park

It had been coming for Spurs after a sluggish start in their new system.

Archie Gray, who has generally been excellent at centre-back, was turned inside out by Calvert-Lewin.

Everton 1-0 Tottenham

14:20 , George Flood

18 mins: Davies releases Son with a fine pass but Tarkowski makes a superb block.

At the other end, Everton come forward once more and Lindstrom’s cross in towards Calvert-Lewin is seen away.

Everton 1-0 Tottenham

14:18 , George Flood

16 mins: Everton are in again as Calvert-Lewin breaches that high defensive line.

But Spurs throw in a key block inside the box and survive on this occasion.

Everton 1-0 Tottenham

14:17

14 mins: There was a handball in the build-up to that goal, I think from Lindstrom, but the goal stands.

Had the Danish winger scored, it would have been ruled out.

Postecoglou not happy.

GOAL! Everton 1-0 Tottenham | Dominic Calvert-Lewin 13'

14:13 , George Flood

13 mins: Everton break the deadlock early at Goodison!

Spurs give the ball away cheaply and again Everton quickly come forward on the attack after recovering possession.

Gana Gueye feeds Calvert-Lewin, who shows tricky feet inside the box to bamboozle Gray before flicking in past Kinsky at the front post.

Disaster for Spurs, who have not got going at all here so far.

Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:11 , George Flood

10 mins: O’Brien is back on his feet after looking to become winded after colliding with Kulusevski.

All a bit untidy from Spurs and Everton race forward again after winning possession, Dragusin blocking an effort from Ndiaye.

Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:09 , George Flood

9 mins: A two-minute delay before this Everton corner after one of the referee’s assistants has to quickly dart down the tunnel to sort an issue with his communication system.

Spence and O’Brien jostle for position near Kinsky, before Lindstrom’s front-post delivery is headed clear.

Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:07 , George Flood

7 mins: Everton win the ball back well and charge forward quickly, Lindstrom cutting inside Sarr before his powerful drive is pushed behind by Kinsky.

Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:06 , George Flood

5 mins: Mykolenko’s dangerous cross from the Everton left is repelled by Dragusin before an aimless ball forward from Branthwaite sails behind for a goal kick.

Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:04

4 mins: Everton are caught out trying to play deep in their own half with Tarkowski and O’Brien not on the same page.

Mangala has to step in and snuff out the danger after Son looked to attack down the left.

The subsequent corner is scrambled clear.

Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:03 , George Flood

2 mins: Everton look to get in behind early but the ball goes behind for a goal kick for new Spurs signing Kinsky.

A subdued start, as you might expect.

Everton vs Tottenham

14:02 , George Flood

Underway at Goodison!

Both sides in their home strips this afternoon, so it’s blue against white.

Darren England is your referee, with VAR duties fulfilled by John Brooks.

Everton vs Tottenham

13:56 , George Flood

Here come the players at Goodison as Z Cars rings out.

This has the feeling of a big game for both struggling teams.

They both need a win so badly.

Postecoglou: Spurs need Ben Davies' experience

13:44 , George Flood

It’s a big boost for Tottenham - now without 10 senior players - to have Ben Davies back today, while many fans will be excited to see Archie Gray in his favoured midfield position after he stepped up so admirably at centre-back over recent weeks.

But it’s a very youthful unit alongside fellow 18-year-old Lucas Bergvall and Pape Matar Sarr, who himself is only 22.

Asked how his side would look today, Postecoglou told Sky Sports: “No idea. We'll have a look. I had 11 fit players and the ones I put out there.

"It's great to get Ben back. [He's] probably not ready for 90 minutes, so it's about trying to manage his time as well, but it's good to get him back in.

“He's an experienced player. We're gonna need his experience today.

“We want to play our football, want to be aggressive, and, you know, we want to take that mindset out.

“We'll need that today against a good Everton team.”

Postecoglou offers update on Solanke, Bissouma and Johnson

13:34 , George Flood

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of today’s game at Goodison, Ange Postecoglou had the following to say on the absences of Dominic Solanke, Yves Bissouma and Brennan Johnson for Tottenham...

"Brennan and Bissouma picked up knocks against Arsenal,” he said.

“Biss is not too bad. Brennan, probably a little bit more significant.

“And then, yeah, Dom just started training and sort of tweaked his knee while trying to have a shot and missed today. We're not sure about the extent of it.

"It's always a blow when you lose key players for any club, and, obviously, in the situation we're in, that's further exemplified by, you know, the fact that we don't really have the depth to cover it at the moment, but that's okay.

“We've got 11 fit players, and that's what you need to start a game."

O'Brien and Lindstrom drafted in for Everton

13:10 , George Flood

David Moyes makes two changes to the Everton team beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa on his Goodison Park homecoming in midweek.

Jake O'Brien replaces Ashley Young to make his first Premier League start in defence, while Leeds loanee Jack Harrison makes way for Jesper Lindstrom.

No Solanke, Bissouma or Johnson for Spurs with Gray in midfield

13:06

So no Dominic Solanke as expected for Tottenham, with Yves Bissouma and Brennan Johnson also out with those knocks sustained in the north London derby in midweek.

Richarlison is still only fit enough for the bench, so James Maddison joins Dejan Kulusevski and captain Heung-min Son in attack.

Ben Davies comes straight back into defence after six weeks out with a hamstring strain, allowing teenager Archie Gray to move forward into a more natural home in central midfield.

Davies for Bissouma and Maddison for Solanke are the two changes from the team that started against Arsenal.

New signing Yang Min-hyeok comes onto a very youthful bench along with fellow teenager Damola Ajayi.

Everton lineup

12:51 , George Flood

Everton XI: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Lindstrom, Mangala, Doucoure, Gana Gueye, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Keane, Harrison, Beto, Young, Armstrong, Sherif

Tottenham lineup

12:49

Tottenham XI: Kinsky, Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Spence, Sarr, Gray, Bergvall, Kulusevski, Maddison, Son

Subs: Austin, Reguilon, Hardy, Ajayi, Olusesi, Min-Hyeok, Moore, Richarlison, Lankshear

Postecoglou backs Richarlison to make Tottenham impact

12:39 , George Flood

The rumoured injury to Dominic Solanke means that Richarlison could well be set for an expanded role for Tottenham against his former club this afternoon.

The Brazilian forward made his latest comeback after more than two months out injured with a late cameo off the bench against Arsenal, just his eighth appearance of the season across all competitions.

Richarlison has scored just once for Spurs this term, though took to social media on Friday and appeared to rubbish speculation that he has told friends that he wants to leave the club in favour of a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

But Ange Postecoglou is confident that the 27-year-old - who joined Tottenham from Everton for £60m in the summer of 2022 - can still make an important impact in the months ahead.

"We've been really careful in the way we've brought him back this time," Postecoglou said.

"He is one of these guys that does lead by example, particularly when he plays.

"With Richy, it's about him gaining confidence in his body as well. We can do that in the next few weeks.

"He'll certainly play a part in the Everton game.

“Hopefully get him some more minutes than the other night, because if we can keep him fit, I've got no doubt he'll be a really important player for us. I've got no doubt about that.

"When he played last year, that run of games, he was really good for us. I think he's a really good fit for the way we play, in a couple of positions, centrally or out wide.

"If we can keep him fit between now and the end of the season, I'm sure he's going to make an impact."

Postecoglou: Talk of relegation or Europe 'irrelevant' for Spurs

12:26

As has been pointed out multiple times this week, struggling and depleted Tottenham are currently closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top six.

Another bad result on Merseyside today against an Everton team that can’t get a goal, much less a win would make it very hard to argue that they aren’t in serious danger of becoming embroiled in a fight just to preserve their Premier League status.

However, Ange Postecoglou said on Friday that any talk of relegation fears was “irrelevant” when he was asked about Ruben Amorim admitting that Manchester United were in a survival scrap last month after his side dropped to 14th in the table.

"That's like me thinking about qualifying for Europe - it's irrelevant,” he said.

"I respect Ruben's opinion in this but it's irrelevant to me. Nothing is more important than us playing well and getting a result at Everton on the weekend.

"All these kinds of things will play out as they play out, but it's not like, whether I say, 'Listen, we have to win on Sunday so we have a chance to get in Europe' or 'we have to win on Sunday because it keeps us out of a relegation battle'.

"If that's where the motivation lies, then we've got no chance because we'll be chasing things every week.

"What our motivation needs to be is to turn out on Sunday and play more like the football team we know we can be and get our three points and move on from there to Europe in midweek. That's all you can focus on."

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Everton's dismal record against Tottenham

12:09

Per Opta, only Fulham have dropped more points from winning positions this season than Tottenham’s 18 and only Wolves, Leicester and Southampton have lost more than their 11 games, which is tied with Ipswich.

They can, however, take some heart from their recent record against Everton, who have only won one of the last 24 league meetings between the two sides.

They have not won any of the last 11 games against them at home and were thrashed 4-0 in north London back in August, with Heung-min Son notching a brace to go along with goals from Yves Bissouma and Cristian Romero in Spurs’ first win of the season.

Battle between desperate teams at Goodison

12:04 , George Flood

Today really is a battle of two teams who are absolutely desperate for a win.

Everton have only won three league games all season to sit 16th and only one point above the relegation zone as things stand, with Aston Villa having spoiled the David Moyes homecoming in midweek.

They do have a game in hand, but it’s the rearranged Merseyside derby against leaders Liverpool coming up next month.

Tottenham quickly blowing another lead at Arsenal in the latest north London derby on Wednesday means they have now won just one of their last nine in the league (against bottom club Southampton) and only five of the last 17 across all competitions.

They have lost 11 league games already this season out of 21 to perch just one place above today’s hosts in 15th, albeit with a seven-point gap.

For all the legitimate excuses about the seemingly never-ending injury crisis and need for reinforcements in the transfer market, Ange Postecoglou surely has to start turning this ship around soon.

Only eight points now separate Spurs from the bottom three, so you can’t rule them out from a relegation scrap, which seems ridiculous to write.

Everton vs Tottenham prediction

11:52

Goodison Park will be bouncing for David Moyes’ second home game back as manager, while Spurs’ injury woes continue to decimate the squad.

The visitors still have far better quality than their hosts today, but you do worry about the confidence in Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

Draw, 1-1.

Tottenham team news: Solanke expected to miss out

11:48 , George Flood

Injury-ravaged Tottenham are set to have the experienced and versatile Ben Davies back today in a big boost for their depleted defence.

However, that joy looks to be short-lived, with reports this morning that striker Dominic Solanke has now suffered a knee problem and will miss today’s game and maybe more after that.

Timo Werner will miss several weeks with a hamstring injury, while Yves Bissouma and Brennan Johnson were both being assessed after knocks in the midweek north London derby defeat by Arsenal.

Today’s game will come too soon for centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, while Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Wilson Odobert and Guglielmo Vicario are also still out.

Fraser Forster has been back in training this week after illness, while Richarlison could play a decent role against his former club after returning this week.

Everton team news: Garner back in training

11:41 , George Flood

Everton received a boost this week with midfielder James Garner back in first-team training having been sidelined since October with a back injury.

However, he is expected to step up his fitness with Paul Tait’s Under-21s first before making a return to senior action.

On-loan striker Armando Broja has been ruled out for up to 12 weeks with an ankle ligament injury suffered in the recent FA Cup third round win over Peterborough and he could now return early to parent club Chelsea.

Dwight McNeil, Seamus Coleman, Tim Iroegbunam and Youssef Chermiti are all still sidelined for the Toffees.

How to watch Everton vs Tottenham

11:37 , George Flood

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Everton vs Tottenham live

11:35 , George Flood

Good morning and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Everton vs Tottenham in the Premier League.

Today’s contest sees two sides absolutely desperate for a win lock horns in a high-stakes affair at Goodison Park.

Kick-off on Merseyside this afternoon is at 2pm GMT, so keep it right here for all the latest build-up, team news and live updates.

Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick will also be providing expert analysis from Goodison.