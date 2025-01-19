Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur – Match Preview and team news

Everton host Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park this Sunday with both sides desperate for a win.

David Moyes’ homecoming was spoilt by Aston Villa in the Toffees’ last game as they lost 1-0 at Goodison Park. Dwight McNeil, James Garner and Armando Broja are still out while club captain Seamus Coleman is a doubt with muscle cramps.

Ange Postecoglou will be demanding a response following a woeful performance against North London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Ben Davies is set to return to the squad after not featuring since early December. Rodrigo Bentancur is edging closer to full fitness as he follows concussion protocols, but Timo Werner has been added to lengthy injured list. The RB Leipzig loanee is predicted to miss 3-4 weeks of action with a hamstring issue.

Brennan Johnson has a calf complaint while Yves Bissouma is a doubt after the North London Derby. Both players will be assessed ahead of Sunday. Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario and Wilson Odobert remain unavailable.

Form

Everton: DLLWL

David Moyes could not get off to a positive start in his second spell as Everton manager as his side narrowly lost to Aston Villa. Ollie Watkins scored the only goal of the game as the Toffees failed to score in a Premier League game for the 12th time this campaign.

The Merseyside club are hovering above the relegation zone by a solitary point, but they do have a game in hand after their game against Liverpool was postponed. Only bottom placed Southampton have scored fewer than their 15 goals this season in the top flight.

Tottenham: DLWWL

A dispiriting display from Tottenham saw them lose their third consecutive North London Derby against Arsenal. Heung-min Son’s opener came against the run of play before an own goal and a Leandro Trossard strike saw the Lilywhites go behind.

Spurs only recorded two shots on target with one of them being Son’s deflected effort. That loss at the Emirates means Tottenham have only won one out of their last nine league games, which was a win over bottom of the table Southampton.

Only relegation-threatened sides Wolves (13), Leicester (14) and Southampton (17) have suffered more defeats than Spurs (11) in the league this season.

Last Meeting

Tottenham 4-0 Everton, Premier League, 24th August 2024

A rampant Spurs performance saw them thrash a depleted Everton side in their first home game of the season. The hosts dominated from the first whistle and Jordan Pickford was called into action early on.

The stopper saved Cristian Romero’s volleyed effort before readjusting adroitly to parry Heung-min Son’s deflected shot. But there was nothing Pickford could do about the opener as Yves Bissouma scored his first competitive goal for the club in phenomenal fashion. Neat footwork from Dejan Kulusevski saw him create some space on the edge of the box before Bissouma swept in a curling strike off the crossbar.

A dreadful error from Pickford saw Spurs go two up. Son closed down England’s number one and won the ball back before rolling it into the untended net.

After the interval, Everton recorded their only shot on target through Jesper Lindstrom. On his debut, the Dane fired an effort goalward, but Guglielmo Vicario was equal to it. Romero then gave Ange Postecoglou’s side a sizeable advantage as he powered in a header from James Maddison’s corner.

Spurs weren’t finished there and scored for the fourth time of the afternoon five minutes later. The rapid Micky van de Ven galloped the length of the field before setting up his captain Son who ruthlessly grabbed his brace from an acute angle.

It was a comfortable afternoon in North London for Tottenham who were rarely threatened by Sean Dyche’s Everton.

Predicted Line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Onana, Gueye; Lindstrom, Doucoure, Ndiaye; Calvert-Lewin.

Tottenham XI: Kinsky, Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Bergvall, Sarr, Maddison; Kulisevsky, Solanke, Son.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Goodison Park will be at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 19th January 2025.

Who is the referee?

Darren England will be the match official. He will be assisted by Marc Perry and Akil Howson while Tony Harrington will be the fourth official. The VAR will be John Brooks and he will be assisted by Scott Ledger.

What TV channel will Everton vs Tottenham be on?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Ultra, Sky Go UK, NOW UK and Sky Sports+.

Everton vs Spurs match odds

Everton: 9/5

Draw: 5/2

Tottenham: 7/5

