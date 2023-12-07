Everton vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League goals, latest score and updates as Anthony Gordon faces former club

(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Everton host Newcastle United on Thursday evening with both clubs struggling against adversity right now: the Toffees due to a points deduction which leaves them in the relegation zone and the Magpies facing an injury crisis, with goalkeeper Nick Pope the latest long-term absentee.

Victory for the hosts tonight will see them move out of the bottom three, while Eddie Howe’s side will be looking to go back up to fifth if they manage a third straight league victory. They’ve only won once on the road this term though, while Sean Dyche’s men have also only won once at home.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and get the latest match odds and tips here.

Everton vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League updates

Kick-off at 7:30pm GMT

Everton FC 0 - 0 Newcastle United FC

Everton vs Newcastle United

20:37

McNeil gets the second half under way for Everton!

Everton vs Newcastle United

20:35

The Toffees have created 1.92 xG (expected goals) in the first half, with Calvert-Lewin contributing to 1.27 xG (66%) of that. Everton have had 13 shots, but only two of them have been on target. Howe's side will need to be more of an attacking force in the second half, having managed to create just 0.52 xG in the opening 45 minutes. Due to injuries, Newcastle don't have a host of senior options to call upon, so the Magpies starting XI will need to step it up.

Everton vs Newcastle United

20:29

Everton and Newcastle go into the break at 0-0 despite the home side having plenty of chances to open the scoring. Calvert-Lewin has had a host of opportunities to break the deadlock, but he's failed to hit the back of the net so far. This is the tale of Everton's season at home so far, having a lot more chances than the opposition, but failing to convert. Dyche will undoubtedly be the happier of the two managers, but the Toffees need to be more clinical in the second half. Howe's men need to tighten up at the back.

Story continues

Everton vs Newcastle United

20:21

HALF-TIME: EVERTON 0-0 NEWCASTLE UNITED

Everton vs Newcastle United

20:21

Everton have a late chance in the first half from a free-kick as Calvert-Lewin is fouled inside the Newcastle half. McNeil is standing over it and whips it towards the back post. However, his delivery is headed clear of danger.

Everton vs Newcastle United

20:19

There has been a nasty-looking coming together between Schar and Branthwaite in the Everton penalty area, with both players now receiving treatment on the pitch. After a short delay, they are back on their feet and will both be able to continue.

Everton vs Newcastle United

20:15

Everton have a free-kick in a dangerous position after Trippier pulled Calvert-Lewin to the ground. There's plenty of tussling inside the box, and the referee is having a word with some of the players. McNeil takes, but it's headed clear by Schar.

Everton vs Newcastle United

20:12

How has he missed?! From the free-kick, Tarkowski takes it under control inside the box and Branthwaite is there to poke it towards Calvert-Lewin who is unmarked from a few yards out. He swivels and shoots, but somehow misses the target from inside the six-yard box. He has to score, what a chance for Everton!

Everton vs Newcastle United

20:10

Livramento makes a foul on Young just inside the Newcastle half and Everton have a chance to fill the box from a free-kick. Pickford is there to take and he will be able to launch it towards the penalty area.

Everton vs Newcastle United

20:09

Chance for the Magpies! Joelinton backheels it into the path of Trippier who sends a cross into the box. Isak gets between the Everton centre-backs and looks to guide his header into the bottom corner. Pickford scrambles across his line, but it whistles past the post.

Everton vs Newcastle United

20:06

Yellow Card Idrissa Gana Gueye

Everton vs Newcastle United

20:03

Big chance for Everton! The Toffees press well to win the ball back and Harrison drives at the Newcastle defence. He has McNeil to his right and he finds him inside the box. McNeil looks to catch Dubravka out by rolling a shot into the corner, but it goes wide of the post. He didn't strike it with a lot of conviction.

Everton vs Newcastle United

20:02

From the resulting free-kick, Trippier pumps the ball into the box. It's headed away by Branthwaite but only as far as Almiron and the Newcastle winger strikes it on the volley. Fortunately for Pickford in goal, it flies over the bar and out for a goal-kick.

Everton vs Newcastle United

20:01

Gueye makes yet another foul as he sends Gordon to the ground. This time, the referee gives him a talking-to, but he's still yet to produce a yellow card in this game. The Everton midfielder will have to tread carefully as the officials are onto him.

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:58

Trippier breaks forward and is caught late by Gueye in the middle of the pitch. The referee quickly awards a free-kick, and Gueye might count himself a little lucky not to have gone into the book there. The Everton midfielder was nowhere near the ball, and it's not his first foul either.

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:56

Everton have already managed 11 shots so far in this game, but have only hit the target twice. The Toffees have touched the ball 20 times in the opposition box, with Newcastle managing to do the same just once. Dyche will be pleased with how his side have started this one.

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:51

Another opportunity for the Toffees! This time McNeil gets on the end of a wayward shot from Doucoure and sends a powerful delivery into the box. Calvert-Lewin is there once again, but his header is straight into the arms of Dubravka. He should be doing better from there.

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:50

Chance for Everton now as Harrison gets to the byline and floats a cross towards the back post. Calvert-Lewin rises highest, but Trippier does enough to put him off and the forward headers over the bar and out for a goal-kick.

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:49

Almiron has to do better! Joelinton turns in the middle of the pitch and slips the ball to Almiron on the right-hand side who is left one-on-one with Pickford. However, his shot is tame and the Everton goalkeeper can comfortably gather.

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:48

Almiron turns well as he looks to take on Mykolenko, but the Everton defender pulls him back and Newcastle are awarded a free-kick just inside Everton's half. The Magpies opt to play it short as they try to find a way through, but Dyche's side have been resolute at the back so far.

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:45

Livramento drives through the Everton midfield and Gueye clatters into him, with the referee awarding a free-kick to Newcastle on the edge of the penalty area. Trippier is standing over it and will likely be shooting from here. He strikes it, but it's straight at Pickford who holds well.

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:42

Everton have enjoyed an impressive start to this game and have managed six shots already, with Newcastle yet to test Pickford between the sticks. Howe's side are dominating the possession and have had 65.6 per cent of the ball, but they're yet to find a breakthrough.

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:40

The Toffees win a corner after Livramento flung himself in front of a shot from Young. McNeil delivers towards the back post and Branthwaite rises highest, but he can't divert his header on target. Tarkowski then tries a speculative effort from range, but it doesn't test Dubravka in the goal.

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:38

Strong boos can be heard from the Everton faithful every time former player Gordon gets on the ball. Doucuore upends the Newcastle winger and a free-kick is awarded, much to the amusement of the fans at Goodison Park.

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:35

Branthwaite slips on the touchline and Isak is almost there to steal the ball away from him, but the Everton defender manages to find Pickford with a pass. The referee then awards the Toffees a free-kick.

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:31

Isak gets the game under way for Newcastle at Goodison Park!

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:29

The players are making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:25

Meanwhile, Howe has made just one alteration from Newcastle's win over Manchester United last week. Nick Pope has been ruled out for a number of months due to picking up a shoulder injury, so Dubravka comes into the starting XI.

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:20

Dyche has made two changes from the side that beat Nottingham Forest on the road last week. James Garner misses the game due to illness and will be replaced by Coleman, who makes his first appearance of the season. Calvert-Lewin comes back into the team after missing the Forest game, with Beto dropping to the bench.

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:16

NEWCASTLE SUBS: Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth, Loris Karius, Lewis Hall, Mark Gillespie, Amadou Diallo, Alex Murphy, Ben Parkinson.

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:16

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley; Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Miguel Almiron.

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:12

EVERTON SUBS: Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, Arnaut Danjuma, Joao Virginia, Beto, Ben Godfrey, Youssef Chermiti, Mackenzie Hunt, Lewis Dobbin.

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:12

EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Jordan Pickford; Vitalii Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Seamus Coleman; Dwight McNeil, Idrissa Gueye, Ashley Young, Jack Harrison; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:08

Newcastle will be hoping for a repeat of last season’s fixture at Goodison Park, with the Magpies running out 4-1 winners. Eddie Howe’s side have won just one of their last eight Premier League away games (D4 L3), but they’ve enjoyed a lot of success against this Everton teamof late. Newcastle have won five of their last six Premier League meetings against the Toffees, as many as they had in their previous 24 against them.

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:08

Everton manager Sean Dyche will be hoping today is the game where the Toffees can turn their home form around, having won two of their last 12 matches at Goodison Park (D2 L8). The Merseyside club have earned just 23.5% of their Premier League points at home this season, if you ignore the 10-point deduction, which shows how reliant they’ve been on their away form. Everton could climb out of the relegation zone with a win today, leapfrogging Luton Town into 17th place.

Everton vs Newcastle United

19:04

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

Everton vs Newcastle United

18:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…