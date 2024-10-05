Everton vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League score and updates from Goodison Park

(Getty Images)

Everton are aiming to continue their winning ways and back up a first Premier League victory of the season when they host Newcastle United at Goodison Park for Saturday’s late kick off.

Sean Dyche’s side have competed well in most of their five matches this term but have repeatedly slipped to annoying defeats before their win over Crystal Palace. Dwight McNeil scored twice as the Toffees came from behind to triumph 2-1 and move out of the relegation zone.

As for their opponents, Newcastle will prove to be a sterner test following a decent start to the campaign. Eddie Howe’s men earned an impressive point against Manchester City in their last league outing and edged past AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup. Newcastle come into the match with 11 points from six games and started the weekend just four points behind the leaders Liverpool.

After a Champions League campaign last year, the Magpies will have hopes of securing a European place this season and three points after from home will only help their chances.

Follow all the action from Goodison Park and get the latest match predictions with our live blog below:

Everton vs Newcastle LIVE

Everton host Newcastle in the Premier League live on Sky Sports

Everton secured first win of season last time out with victory over Crystal Palace

Newcastle in good form after holding Man City to a 1-1 draw in their previous league outing

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Harrison, Doucoure, Mangala, McNeil, Garner, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Barnes

Everton FC 0 - 0 Newcastle United FC

Everton 0-0 Newcastle

17:36 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Everton have started the match strongly, looking to get on the front foot and be physical up against the Newcastle defence. There’s a buzz around the ground, as though the fans feel as though this could be there day.

Everton 0-0 Newcastle

17:34 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Everton win a free kick just inside their own half and lift a deep cross into the far side of the box. It looks like James Tarkowski is the man to win the header, though I could be wrong.

Either way it comes across the box and Nick Pope is there to punch it clear.

Kick off! Everton 0-0 Newcastle

17:30 , Mike Jones

Everton get the ball rolling at Goodison Park. Sean Dyche has put out a makeshift back four today which may cause a few issues if they don’t gel quickly.

Everton vs Newcastle

17:22 , Mike Jones

This should be a cracking game. Everton will be confident but Newcastle are a tricky team to defeat.

With a few missing players the Magpies look vulnerable, especially at the top of the pitch and Sean Dyche could use a positive result here as inspiration for the rest of the campaign.

The players will be heading onto the pitch shortly.

Everton vs Newcastle

17:20 , Mike Jones

Dwight McNeil has contributed three goals and two assists in his last four Premier League appearances.

Everton vs Newcastle

17:15 , Mike Jones

Anthony Gordon has been involved in 13 goals in 23 Premier League appearances this year, scoring seven times and registering six assists.

Gordon is yet to score or assist against his former club Everton and has just one goal in his previous 15 appearances at Goodison Park.

Everton vs Newcastle

17:10 , Mike Jones

Including last term, Everton have won six of the past eight Premier League home games, losing the other two. They have scored 46% of their Premier League goals from set pieces since Sean Dyche’s first game in February 2023 (30 of 66).

Eddie Howe says Newcastle leaving St James’ Park would be a ‘betrayal’

17:05 , Mike Jones

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted it would feel like a “betrayal” to leave St James’ Park as the club attempt to compete with European football’s elite.

The Magpies’ Saudi-backed owners revealed this week that they will make a decision early next year on the findings of a feasibility study commissioned to assess the merits of redeveloping the current stadium or building a new venue.

Eddie Howe says Newcastle leaving St James’ Park would be a ‘betrayal’

Everton vs Newcastle

17:00 , Mike Jones

Eddie Howe is set to take charge of his 300th Premier League match, becoming the 20th manager to reach that milestone.

Everton vs Newcastle

16:55 , Mike Jones

The Magpies have lost just one of their eight fixtures in all competitions this term, winning four and drawing three. However, that defeat came in their most recent top-flight away match – a 3-1 loss to Fulham in September.

Everton vs Newcastle

16:50 , Mike Jones

Newcastle’s tally of 11 points from six games represents their best start to a Premier League season for 13 years.

Everton vs Newcastle

16:45 , Mike Jones

Everton have earned four points from their past two games, having lost each of their opening four top-flight fixtures. The Toffees could register consecutive top-flight wins for the first time since April.

Everton vs Newcastle

16:40 , Mike Jones

The Magpies have won five of the past eight meetings home and away with one draw and two defeats in that run.

Everton vs Newcastle

16:35 , Mike Jones

Everton have lost just three of their past 20 Premier League home clashes with Newcastle, winning 12 and drawing five.

Sean Dyche hails ‘a step forward’ after Everton end their wait for a win

16:30 , Mike Jones

Everton manager Sean Dyche was delighted with the way his side managed the game as they came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 for their first Premier League win of the season.

Having twice squandered two-goal leads to lose in the last month Dwight McNeil’s double just after half-time turned things around after Marc Guehi’s 10th-minute opener.

It was the first time since October 2022 Everton had won a league match having gone behind and after recent chastening experiences Dyche was pleased to get an important victory on the board against a team who are still searching for their first victory.

Sean Dyche hails ‘a step forward’ after Everton end their wait for a win

How can I watch it?

16:25 , Mike Jones

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 5pm. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Everton vs Newcastle team changes

16:22 , Mike Jones

Everton make three changes to the team that defeat Crystal Palace in their previous match. Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitaliy Mykolenko and Jesper Lindstrøm are replaced with Michael Keane, Jack Harrison and James Garner.

For Newcastle, Eddie Howe names the same starting XI that held Man City to a 1-1 draw.

Everton vs Newcastle line-ups

16:15 , Mike Jones

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Harrison, Doucoure, Mangala, McNeil, Garner, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin

Your Toffees to face Newcastle United. COYB! 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/QLttujDx4a — Everton (@Everton) October 5, 2024

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Barnes

Good to go at Goodison Park! 💪 pic.twitter.com/yqJmYq7KTE — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 5, 2024

When is Everton vs Newcastle?

16:10 , Mike Jones

Everton vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 5 October at Goodison Park.

What is the early team news?

16:06 , Mike Jones

Nathan Patterson is nearing a return to action for Everton after a hamstring issue, who remain without Seamus Coleman and Armando Broja.

Alexander Isak looks set to miss out again for Newcastle with his broken toe, leaving Anthony Gordon likely to deputise. Nick Pope was absent from the Carabao Cup win in midweek but Eddie Howe was “hopeful” that his first-choice goalkeeper would be able to return for this game.

Everton vs Newcastle

16:00 , Mike Jones

Everton will hope to build on a first Premier League win of the season as they host Newcastle at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s side had squandered winning positions repeatedly across their first five games of the campaign but climbed out of the bottom three with victory over Crystal Palace last weekend after a Dwight McNeil double.

Newcastle secured an impressive point against Manchester City in their last league outing, before coming through a postponed encounter with AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup.

Eddie Howe’s side will harbour hopes of again pushing for a place in Europe this season and will hope to secure a positive result before the international break.

Good evening!

15:15 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s late Premier League kick off between Everton and Newcastle.

The Toffees are flying high after their first win of the season last time out but can they challenge Eddie Howe’s men? We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build-up to kick off at 5.30pm.