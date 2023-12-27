Everton vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Everton vs Man City LIVE!

Goodison Park hosts a fascinating festive fixture in the Premier League tonight as in-form Everton take on Manchester City. The defending champions, fresh from their Club World Cup triumph, need a result to reinstate their challenge for a fourth-straight league title.

Pep Guardiola did well without Erling Haaland in Saudi Arabia but the striker's return from a foot injury is more of a pressing matter this evening. City have named their team, with Rodri fit to play but Haaland ruled out. Only a win can lift the division's top scorers back into the top four - and Pep Guardiola's incredible record over Sean Dyche counts in their favour.

The Everton boss has only ever taken one point off the Spaniard in 16 attempts, scoring a measly six goals in the process, but has his Toffees charges fired up for this one after a superb response to their points deduction. Follow the latest updates from Everton vs Man City LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

Everton vs Man City updates

Everton team news: Gueye out as Beto starts

Man City team news: Haaland not in squad

Everton 0-0 Man City | 15 mins

20:30 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Lovely stuff from the away team as Jack Grealish slips in Matheus Nunes, but Jordan Pickford is level to it... and he flicks away Julian Alvarez's effort on the follow-up!

Everton 0-0 Man City | 13 mins

20:28 , Marc Mayo

Half chance for Phil Foden, who can run into the box with space to shift the ball onto his right foot.

He lets fly from a tight angle... comfortably over.

Everton 0-0 Man City | 11 mins

20:26 , Marc Mayo

Bit better from Everton as a spell in the City half ends with Amadou Onana looking for Beto with a ball into the box, but it's overhit.

Everton 0-0 Man City | 9 mins

20:24 , Marc Mayo

Early roars of frustration from pockets of the home crowd as City run through two corners either side of a deflected Kyle Walker shot.

Even when the ball is cleared, the home team simply cannot get a foot on it.

Everton 0-0 Man City | 7 mins

20:23 , Marc Mayo

Just the 85 per cent possession for City so far, as they win a first corner of the night.

Everton 0-0 Man City | 4 mins

20:20 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Julian Alvarez is the first to test Jordan Pickford from a sweetly worked City move down the left.

Consider that a warning shot...

Everton 0-0 Man City | 3 mins

20:19 , Marc Mayo

Looks like Bernardo Silva floating out to the right wing with Phil Foden down the middle behind Julian Alvarez for City.

John Stones leading the defensive charge on the counter-press, leaving Manuel Akanji as the sole sweeper sat on the halfway line when in the Everton final third.

Everton 0-0 Man City | 1 min

20:17 , Marc Mayo

Inside the first minute, Everton swing a deep cross in towards Beto.

That looks to be Plan A tonight, let's see how City deal with the big lad from Lisbon.

Everton vs Man City | Kick-off!

20:15 , Marc Mayo

Under the lights at Goodison Park, the Toffees get the ball rolling!

Moment of applause

20:14 , Marc Mayo

Before we get going, Everton hold a moment's applause to remember their fans and loved ones who have passed away in 2023.

The names of Christian Atsu, Bill Kenwright and more are shown on the big screen.

Man City with a new feature on their shirt tonight

20:12 , Marc Mayo

The Club World Cup champions don a gold badge to remind the world that they are world champions after winning the Club World Cup.

Here come the players!

20:11 , Marc Mayo

Kyle Walker and James Tarkowski lead the teams out behind referee John Brooks.

Sean Dyche's miserable record against Pep Guardiola

20:09 , Marc Mayo

This is the 17th time these two managers will have gone face to face in the dugout.

Pep Guardiola has won 15 and lost none of the previous 16... with an aggregate score of 49-6!

Sean Dyche has only held the City boss back once, in a 1-1 draw as Burnley boss five years ago.

Around the grounds

20:06 , Marc Mayo

Still 1-0 at Chelsea but it's all kicking off at Brentford - who are now 3-1 down to Wolves after a bonkers' first-half spell.

Tommy Fleetwood on the pitch

20:05 , Marc Mayo

Golf superstar and Evertonian has just been introduced to the Toffees fans, parading the Ryder Cup.

I wonder if they do a rota on who gets to have the cup that week. Maybe next Thursday it's due out at Oban Saints with Robert MacInytre.

Jack Grealish out to maintain scoring run

20:02 , Marc Mayo

Three goals in three his last Premier League games, Jack Grealish has stepped up in recent weeks.

And what a time to do it, too, with Jeremy Doku injured.

Pre-match tribute planned

19:57 , Marc Mayo

Everton will pay respect to their fans and loved ones who have passed away during 2023 ahead of kick-off, including former chairman Bill Kenwright.

Everton vs Man City | Countdown to kick-off

19:51 , Marc Mayo

The warm-ups are in full flow with kick-off coming up in just over 20 minutes' time!

Around the grounds

19:45 , Marc Mayo

The two 7.30pm kick-offs are underway.

Brentford are losing to Wolves courtesy of a Mario Lemina strike moments ago while Chelsea have just taken the lead over Crystal Palace, Mykhailo Mudryk scoring at Stamford Bridge.

Sean Dyche on his team news to Prime Video

19:40

"We're a bit stretched, ordinarily I'd put [Andre Gomes] in at a later date but he said he's fine and he's rehabbed well.

"Because we've had injuries, Dom [Calvert-Lewin]'s back in a process of coming back to true Premier League fitness. He's very close. But we have a lot of games."

Quartet of absences for Man City

19:34 , Marc Mayo

Erling Haaland is not the only Manchester City player unavailable tonight.

Ruben Dias sits this one out through illness, with Jeremy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne absent as expected.

Matheus Nunes gets the nod in midfield.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin benched by Everton

19:30 , Marc Mayo

The big news from the hosts is that Beto gets the nod up top ahead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, not yet heard of an injury behind that but Sean Dyche is up soon in front of the TV cameras.

Idrissa Gueye loses his race to be fit, meaning Andre Gomes starts following his goal at Spurs.

Pep Guardiola on Amazon Prime Video

19:26 , Marc Mayo

"This is back to reality, there's no better place to come back.

"[Kevin De Bruyne] is coming back, last week he's training, now he has a little fatigue because he's training hard.

"I don't know [about Erling Haaland], he's not here he feels better but he didn't take part in a training session with us.

"Unfortunately December is so congested, January is a bit less so hopefully in January he can come back with us."

How Everton line up tonight

19:18 , Marc Mayo

Everton XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gomes, Onana; Harrison, Garner, McNeil; Beto

Subs: Virginia, Keane, Godfrey, Coleman, Hunt, Danjuma, Dobbin, Calvert-Lewin, Chermiti

How Man City line up tonight

19:15 , Marc Mayo

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Nunes; Silva, Foden, Grealish; Alvarez

Subs: Ortega, Phillips, Kovacic, Gomez, Gvardiol, Bobb, Susoho, Lewis, Hamilton

Team news next!

19:11 , Marc Mayo

Erling Haaland, Rodri, Idrissa Gueye, Jeremy Doku...

Plenty of questions to be answered with the two teams to be announced imminently!

Everton in the house

19:07 , Marc Mayo

Seamus Coleman, an injury doubt before the game, spotted heading into the ground moments ago.

Major Erling Haaland news...

19:03 , Marc Mayo

While we wait with bated breath to discover if Erling Haaland starts tonight's game (we don't think he will, by the way)...

We bring news that the Man City superstar has trademarked his initials in Norway - ahead of potentially launching his own fashion line of PYJAMAS.

That's next year's Christmas list sorted.

Throwback: Leon Osman pearl sinks City

18:58 , Marc Mayo

A 2-1 win for the Toffees late in the 2010-11 season.

Sean Dyche previews the game in the programme

18:54 , Marc Mayo

"Pep’s record speaks for itself.

"The number of fine teams he has built and trophies he has won - at Manchester City and previously with Barcelona and Bayern Munich - is incredibly impressive.

"Tonight’s challenge is a big one but, as we have shown many times already this season, we will face it head on and we genuinely believe, when we get everything right and tap into Goodison’s unique atmosphere, we are more than a match for anybody."

Everton vs Man City | Countdown to kick-off

18:48 , Marc Mayo

We have just 90 minutes before the 90 minutes gets underway on Merseyside!

Team news is due out anytime between now and the next half hour.

Erling Haaland rumours

18:42

Social media is abuzz with talk of Erling Haaland being ruled out tonight.

Ruben Dias and Jeremy Doku are also said to have missed out on a spot in the XI.

The Belgian winger, like Haaland, has been suffering from injury lately.

A big night in the Premier League

18:35 , Marc Mayo

Goodison Park is the place to be for both the title and survival fights.

Brentford host Wolves and Chelsea face Crystal Palace elsewhere, in battles of 14th vs 12th and 11th vs 15th. Scintillating.

Weather report

18:32 , Marc Mayo

It's going to be a blustery one under Storm Gerrit!

That noise you can hear is Sean Dyche preparing his long-ball howitzer...

Tonight's destination

18:22 , Marc Mayo

Goodison Park in all its glory ahead of the turnstiles opening on this December evening.

(Getty Images)

Head-to-head record

18:12 , Marc Mayo

City have won 11 of their last 12 games against Everton, and are unbeaten in almost seven years.

Everton wins: 68

Man City wins: 79

Draws: 48

Score prediction

18:03

Pep Guardiola does not lose games to Sean Dyche.

Man City to win, 2-0.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Our prediction for the away team

17:57

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake; Kovacic, Rodri; Bernardo, Foden, Grealish; Alvarez

Early Man City team news

17:51

Erling Haaland is the chief injury doubt for City, along with Rodri.

Kevin De Bruyne is closing in on a return but this match is likely to come too soon for him.

How we reckon the Toffees will line up

17:46

Predicted Everton XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Onana; Harrison, Garner, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Early Everton team news

17:40 , Marc Mayo

Question marks remain over Idrissa Gueye, Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young for Everton.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is absent again after sitting out the defeat at Spurs, while Andre Gomes made his case to jump into the XI with a goal in north London.

Everton vs Man City LIVE!

17:27 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Everton vs Manchester City.

The Toffees are out to put a fresh dent in City's title defence while pressing their own case to beat the drop, just as the visitors look to back up their new world champion status by improving their domestic title bid.

Kick-off comes at 8.15pm GMT from Goodison Park on Merseyside.

Join us for all the build-up, match action and reaction!