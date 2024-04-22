Everton vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Everton host title-chasing Liverpool in the Premier League this week.

The Reds may be slight outsiders in the title race but they ensured they will not let their season collapse with a win over Fulham on Sunday.

Such are the standards set by both Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City over the years, however, they surely have little more space to slip-up.

While they are heavy favourites for this Merseyside derby, it is the kind of game in which – at least theoretically – the form book can go out the window.

The Toffees may almost be there in their battle against relegation after a controversial win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Everton vs Liverpool is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Wednesday 24 April, 2024.

Goodison Park in Liverpool will host.

Where to watch Everton vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website or app.

Everton vs Liverpool team news

The hosts will likely be without striker Beto after he was stretchered off against Forest following a clash of heads. He has since been released from hospital.

Seamus Coleman may be closing in on a return but all of Dele Alli, Nathan Patterson and Lewis Dobbin will miss out.

Liverpool have recovered most of their injured players of late, although Joel Matip, Ben Doak and Thiago Alcantara will play no part. Stefan Bajcetic is being eased back into action.

Klopp opted to rotate all of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai at Craven Cottage on Sunday. It remains to be seen whether or not they will come back in.

Klopp rotated the likes of Salah, Nunez and Mac Allister on Sunday (REUTERS)

Everton vs Liverpool prediction

Everton would surely love to stop Liverpool’s title charge but its difficult to see that actually happening, given their respective records this season.

Liverpool to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Everton wins: 83

Draws: 86

Liverpool wins: 125

Everton vs Liverpool latest odds

Everton to win: 5/1

Draw: 15/4

Liverpool to win: 9/20

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.