Everton vs Crystal Palace LIVE! FA Cup result, match stream and latest updates today

Everton vs Crystal Palace – LIVE!

Everton and Crystal Palace are set for an FA Cup replay at Goodison Park later today to determine who meets Luton in the fourth round. The two teams drew 0-0 at Selhurst Park in the driving rain earlier this month in a game defined by a controversial red card for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

That, however, has since been rescinded and the England international will be free to represent the Toffees tonight, fresh from their latest charge from the Premier League for allegedly breaking spending rules. There will likely be a white-hot atmosphere at Goodison Park as a result.

Palace, meanwhile, ended their four-match unbeaten run in the League earlier this month by beating Brentford. Seemingly set for another mid-table finish, a deep cup run would surely be the perfect way for manager Roy Hodgson to sign off. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Everton vs Crystal Palace | 17/01/2024

GOAL! Andre Gomes opens the scoring with a free-kick

FT: Everton 1-0 Crystal Palace

21:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

A brilliant free-kick from Andre Gomes seals the tie across two rather poor legs.

Luton await the Toffees in the next round.

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Now or never

21:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

86 mins: Hard to see Palace getting anything out of this without a moment of magic.

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Chance for the Toffees!

21:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

76 mins: Calvert-Lewin strikes wide from a tight angle.

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Poor from Andersen

21:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

69 mins: Andersen sends a pass out of play just as Palace were enjoying a good spell of pressure.

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Hodgson makes changes

21:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

63 mins: Riedewald, Franca and Ahamada on for Mitchell, Clyne and Eze.

Doesn't appear to have gone down well amongst the travelling support..

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Eagles seeing a lot of the ball

21:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

53 mins: Dyche wants his team moving up the field.

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Back underway!

20:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

HT: Everton 1-0 Crystal Palace

20:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Gomes with a moment of quality gives the Toffees the lead.

Everton vs Crystal Palace: CHANCE FOR EAGLES!

20:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

44 mins: Virginia does very well to stop Mitchell from drawing the teams level!

Everton vs Crystal Palace: GOAL! Andre Gomes '42

20:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

42 mins: GOAL!

Andre Gomes opens the scoring with a brilliant free-kick!

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Not a classic

20:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

35 mins: Perhaps a touch more attacking endeavor here than at Selhurst Park a couple of weeks ago but this is not an FA Cup classic.

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Double chance for Eagles

20:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

30 mins: Virginia stops Eze with a fine save before Schlupp then fires wide.

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Eagles getting a foothold

20:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

18 mins: After ceding possession for much of the start of the game, Palace are seeing much more of it now.

Everton vs Crystal Palace: First chance for Eagles

20:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

15 mins: Lerma attempts one from a difficult angle but his effort goes wide.

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Chance for the Toffees!

20:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

13 mins: Johnstone does well to keep Calvert-Lewin's shot from outside the box out.

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Strong home start

19:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

08 mins: Everton seeing a lot of the ball but look like a team shy of goals, with Calvert-Lewin having failed to fire of late.

Everton vs Crystal Palace: First chance for the Toffees!

19:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: Harrison is tackled by Mitchell but the ball falls to Andre Gomes, who sees his shot well saved by Johnstone.

Everton vs Crystal Palace: KICK-OFF!

19:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: Away we go!

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Matheus Franca the only bright spark in drab FA Cup stalemate

19:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

It was no alluring advert for the beginning of the FA Cup third round.

A goalless draw between Crystal Palace and Everton was an apt scoreline for a match which had more hustle and bustle than it did rhythm.

The prize for these two is a replay in a fortnight, shortening their respective winter breaks and judged afterwards by Palace manager Roy Hodgson to be “the last thing either of us wanted”.

Read Dom Smith's full analysis here!

(Getty Images)

Crystal Palace transfer news: Roy Hodgson on Kalvin Phillips

19:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Roy Hodgson has admitted Crystal Palace could promise Kalvin Phillips “regular game time” if a loan deal could be struck with Manchester City this month — and lauded chairman Steve Parish’s financial responsibility.

With Nottingham Forest and Everton both having been charged with allegedly overspending, Hodgson praised Parish for keeping Palace in safe waters with regards to their spending.

Palace are yet to make any permanent or loan signings this month, but they are one of a number of clubs linked with a loan move for Phillips. Pep Guardiola has admitted the midfielder is not in his long-term plans, while the player is desperate for game time with Euro 2024 with England on the horizon.

Read the full story here!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Crystal Palace transfer news: Jhon Cordoba latest

19:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Crystal Palace are interested in a loan move for Krasnodar striker Jhon Cordoba.

Nottingham Forest are also keen on the 30-year-old, who is considered one of the best forwards on the loan market.

Cordoba, a two-time Colombia international, has scored 11 goals and registered four assists in 20 domestic matches in Russia this season. An option to buy is likely to be included in any deal.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Confirmed Crystal Palace lineup

18:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, Richards, Eze; Hughes, Edouard, Schlupp

Subs: Henderson, Tomkins, Adarmola, Riedewald, Ozoh, Ahamada, Ebiowei, Mateta

Confirmed Everton lineup

18:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Everton XI: Virgina; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Onana, Gomes, Garner; McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison

Subs: Pickford, Lonergan, Keane, Godfrey, Hunt, Danjuma, Dobbin, Chermiti, Beto

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Latest odds

18:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Everton to qualify: 1/2

Crystal Palace to qualify: 31/20

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson reveals goalkeeper plan as Dean Henderson and Sam Johnstone battle for No1 spot

17:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that Sam Johnstone will start Crystal Palace’s FA Cup replay at Everton on Wednesday, but indicated the No1 shirt is Dean Henderson’s to lose.

Palace spent £20million on Henderson last summer but Johnstone was first-choice until he suffered a calf injury in December.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Everton: 25

Draws: 20

Crystal Palace wins: 15

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Score prediction today

17:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s unclear as to how seriously either of these teams will take the game, raising the prospect of another fairly drab contest.

Everton, however, have home advantage.

Everton to win 2-1.

Crystal Palace team news vs Everton today

17:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Palace aren’t thought to be carrying any fresh injury concerns at this stage with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi having returned to training.

Michael Olise will definitely miss the game, however.

(Getty Images)

Everton team news vs Crystal Palace today

17:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available for Everton after his controversial red card at Selhurst Park was overturned.

Abdoulaye Doucoure returned from injury against Aston Villa on Sunday, so should be available again. Ashley Young will not feature.

(REUTERS)

Everton vs Crystal Palace: TV channel and live stream today

17:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK having not been selected by broadcasters.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Welcome

17:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Everton's FA Cup replay against Crystal Palace.

Kick-off from Goodison Park is at 7.45pm BST.