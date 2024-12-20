Everton vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Chelsea could move top of the Premier League table if they can overcome Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues sit just two points behind leaders Liverpool and could replace them at the summit with three points on their final trip to Goodison Park, if only for a few hours at least.

While The Reds boast a game in hand and Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists his team are not in the title race, moving top of the League would undoubtedly be a huge statement of intent.

Able to make sweeping changes to the side who beat Shamrock Rovers 5-1 in the Conference League on Thursday night, Chelsea would usually look strong favourites.

Still, they have a dreadful record at Everton in recent years and Sean Dyche’s side could be boosted by the news the Friedkin Group completed their takeover of the club earlier this week.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Everton vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday 22 December 2024.

Goodison Park in Liverpool will host.

Where to watch Everton vs Chelsea

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be shown in the UK.

Free highlights: Match of the Day 2 will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One on Sunday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Everton vs Chelsea team news

Armando Broja cannot play against parent club Chelsea due to the terms of his loan move to Everton. Dwight McNeil is also injured, along with James Garner and Timothy Iroegbunam. The game may also come too soon for Youssef Chermiti.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will likely welcome back all of their big name players following something of a rest on Thursday night.

Marc Cucurella is suspended, while Mykhailo Mudrykis facing a ban after failing a drugs test. The winger denies ever knowingly using any banned substance.

Suspended: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Everton vs Chelsea prediction

It has not been easy for Chelsea against Everton in recent years but this young team have been so impressive all season, it’s hard to look past them.

Chelsea to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Everton wins: 60

Draws: 56

Chelsea wins: 76

Everton vs Chelsea latest odds

Everton FC to win: 4/1

Draw: 16/5

Chelsea FC to win: 8/13

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.