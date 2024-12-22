Everton vs Chelsea FC LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Everton vs Chelsea - LIVE!

Chelsea have the chance to move to the top of the Premier League as they travel to face Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon. Victory would take the Blues above Liverpool by a point, at least until Arne Slot’s side face Tottenham later today, and should Spurs then avoid defeat, it will be Chelsea spending Christmas at the summit.

Enzo Maresca continues to insist his side are not in the title race but they are on an eight-match winning run in all competitions and continue to impress. The Chelsea boss will be forced into a reshuffle in defence, with Marc Cucurella suspended and the likes of Wesley Fofana and Reece James still injured.

Everton sit only three points clear of the relegation zone but their form has improved in recent weeks. Sean Dyche’s side held Arsenal to a goalless draw in north London last weekend, having thrashed Wolves before that. The Toffees are unbeaten in their last five home matches. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground!

11:43 , Matt Verri

Armando Broja cannot play against parent club Chelsea due to the terms of his loan move to Everton.

Dwight McNeil faces a late fitness test but James Garner and Timothy Iroegbunam remain sidelined.

The game may also come too soon for Youssef Chermiti.

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea

11:35

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be shown in the UK.

Free highlights: Match of the Day 2 will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One on Sunday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground!

11:28 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Everton vs Chelsea!

Enzo Maresca’s side have the chance, for a few hours at least, to move to the top of the Premier League table.

Everton, though, have been in better form recently, holding Arsenal to a goalless draw last weekend.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 2pm GMT from Goodison Park.