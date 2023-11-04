Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana missed the visit of Brighton with a calf problem so Idrissa Gana Gueye was drafted in as his replacement.

Ashley Young, who was suspended last weekend, replaced Nathan Patterson as the only other change from Sunday’s win over West Ham.

Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen was restored to Brighton’s line-up as one of five changes from the draw with Fulham, with Joel Veltman, Jan Paul van Hecke, James Milner and Billy Gilmour all coming in.

Everton FC 0 - 0 Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:07

Early chance for Everton! Calvert-Lewin wins a flick-on after a long punt up the pitch by Pickford. It finds McNeil who works the ball onto his left and delivers into the penalty area. Brighton struggle to clear and it falls to Doucoure who hits it on the volley, but it's straight at Verbruggen who palms it clear. Early danger for the Seagulls!

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:06

Brighton are sticking with their style of play which has brought them so much success under De Zerbi early stages, staying patient and keeping hold of the ball. The Toffees are happy to sit back and wait for an opening, being compact and organised.

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:02

Ferguson gets the game under way for Brighton at Goodison Park!

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:58

The players are making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:50

De Zerbi has rolled the dice at Goodison Park, making five alterations from the side who drew at home to Fulham last time out. There’s a change between the sticks, with Verbruggen coming in for Steele. Brighton have also switched it up in defence, with Igor and Webster dropping out for van Hecke and Veltman. Dahoud and Baleba also find themselves on the bench, making way for Gilmour and Milner.

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:50

Dyche has made two changes from the side who defeated Burnley in the week. Amadou Onana misses out through injury, which is a huge loss for the Toffees after an impressive start to the season. Gueye is given a chance in the midfield to replace him, whilst Young also comes back into the team to replace Patterson after missing the game against West Ham through suspension.

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:50

BRIGHTON SUBS: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Mahmoud Dahoud, Joao Pedro, Carlos Baleba, Jason Steele, Ansu Fati, Facundo Buonanotte.

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:50

BRIGHTON (3-4-2-1): Bart Verbruggen; Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman; Kaoru Mitoma, Billy Gilmour, James Milner, Simon Adingra; Adam Lallana, Pascal Gross; Evan Ferguson.

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:46

EVERTON SUBS: Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, Arnaut Danjuma, Joao Virginia, Beto, Ben Godfrey, Youssef Chermiti, Andy Lonergan, Lewis Dobbin.

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:46

EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Jordan Pickford; Vitalii Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Ashley Young; Dwight McNeil, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Jack Harrison; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:37

Brighton are going through a tricky spell in England’s top flight and have failed to win in their last four games (D2 L2). In their previous two away fixtures, the Seagulls have conceded eight goals, but they will be hoping to turn their form around today against an Everton side who have struggled this campaign for the most part. The distraction of playing in the Europa League has possibly hampered Roberto De Zerbi’s side's performances over the last few weeks, but it’s a good chance for them to put it right today.

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:37

Everton are looking to continue their momentum after picking up three league wins in their last five games (L2). The Toffees defeated West Ham at the London Stadium last time out in the Premier League, before producing a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Burnley in the EFL Cup. Sean Dyche’s men are back at Goodison Park once again as they look to replicate a similar display against Brighton to the one we saw at the Amex Stadium last season, where the Toffees ran out 5-1 winners. Everton’s potential new owners, 777 Partners, have been spotted in the stands in recent weeks, and they’ll be hoping for another positive result today if they attend on Merseyside.

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:33

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Everton and Brighton!

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…