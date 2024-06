Everton have completed the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam.

Iroegbunam starred on loan in the Championship last season where he played 32 times for QPR.

The 20-year-old has also been a regular for England at youth level, winning the Under-19 European Championship in 2022.

Iroegbunam becomes the Toffees first signing of the summer, joining on a three-year deal.