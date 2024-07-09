Everton to reject improved Man Utd Branthwaite offer, bid lower than £70m asking price

Everton will likely reject Manchester United’s improved offer to sign coveted centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have submitted a second bid worth £50 million plus add-ons after expressing interest in the England international last month.

United have already seen an opening bid worth £38 million plus £7m in add-ons turned down by the Toffees.

They have now returned with an improved offer worth an initial £45m plus £5m in add-ons but are expected to be met with the same response, with Everton holding out for at least £70m.

Erik ten Hag’s side have already received the green light from the player to pursue his signature after reaching an agreement on personal terms over a long-term contract worth £150,000 per week.

United are hoping that a second bid will emphasise their interest in the player. But Everton are in a strong negotiating position, given that the player still has three years left to run on his contract at Goodison Park.

The FA Cup winners tried to leverage Everton’s precarious position with the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) to negotiate a lower fee for Branthwaite.

However, after selling academy graduate Lewis Dobbin to Aston Villa and centre-back Ben Godfrey to Atalanta, Everton are no longer desperate to raise funds to comply with PSR.

After an exceptional debut campaign at Goodison Park, the Blues are determined to keep Branthwaite for at least one more season before cashing in.

It will take an astronomical bid to convince Everton to sell Branthwaite this summer, and a £70m offer will make the 22-year-old one of the most expensive defenders in Europe.

Everton are already making plans to strengthen their defence and have identified Olympique Lyon’s Jake O’Brien as a target, although they’ll need to pay £30m to sign him.

O’Brien is seen as an ideal replacement for Godfrey, with Sean Dyche eager to bolster his defensive options ahead of the 2024/25 season.