Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite Stance Boosted By Potential Amadou Onana Sale

Everton have been clear throughout Manchester United’s interest in Jarrad Branthwaite that they are unwilling to sell the defender for less than £70 million, and their stance is now stronger than ever. Aston Villa are closing in on a deal for Amadou Onana, which is set to be worth around £50 million, meaning Everton are no longer desperate to sell Branthwaite.

Prior to the PSR window, Branthwaite’s sale seemed to be a necessity for Everton, but they always stood firm on their valuation of the player. The club deems Branthwaite to be in the same bracket as the likes of Harry Maguire, Wesley Fofana, and Josko Gvardiol, who all went for between £75 and £80 million in recent seasons.

Everton Strong On Branthwaite

Branthwaite will not force a move to Manchester United, with the player happy to remain at Goodison in the event United do not up their fee in the coming weeks. The Red’s have a £51 million offer on the table for Leny Yoro at the moment, but they are unlikely to win the race to sign the player due to Real Madrid being in the picture. The French defender dreams of the Madrid move and is prioritising that over anything else.

Elsewhere, a move for Matthijs De Ligt is close, with Bayern and United currently in talks to finalise the deal. De Ligt is expected to cost United around £42 million, with the Dutch defender willing to take a pay cut to try and push the move through. Erik ten Hag has been a big factor in De Ligt’s desire to join United.

Branthwaite seems destined to play for United one day, but that day is unlikely to be this season. The side from Old Trafford will sign two defenders this season, with Willy Kambwala joining Villarreal and Victor Lindelof also set to leave the club. Goncalo Inacio from Sporting has been on the list at Old Trafford for some time.

