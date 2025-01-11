Everton appoint David Moyes as manager returns 12 years after first spell

Back: David Moyes (Getty Images)

Everton have appointed David Moyes as their new manager, 12 years after the Scot’s first successful spell in charge.

Moyes replaces Sean Dyche, who was sacked earlier this week after a run of one win in 11 games.

Moyes spent 11 years at Goodison Park before leaving to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2013, and has been out of work since departing West Ham in the summer.

The 61-year-old returns with the Toffees hovering a single point above the Premier League relegation zone.

The first game of his second spell in charge will be at home to Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Moyes said: "It's great to be back. I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn't hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club.

"I'm excited to be working with The Friedkin Group and I am looking forward to helping them rebuild the club.

"Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players in this important season so we can move into our fabulous new stadium as a Premier League team."

Dyche's reign had been effectively over since Everton's defeat at Bournemouth on January 4, with new owners The Friedkin Group initially sounding out former Chelsea boss Graham Potter, who subsequently joined West Ham.

TThe surprising timing of the announcement of Dyche's departure, which came after he had held his press conference for the Peterborough game, was due to wrangling over the terms of his pay-off.

Former Everton defender Leighton Baines, now under-18s head coach, and club captain Seamus Coleman, who is currently injured, took charge for the 2-0 win against Posh.