Everlane's new Easy Blazer is the perfect blend of chic and casual

Everlane's new Easy Blazer will add a touch of structure to even your most relaxed clothes.

Looking to up your everyday look, even if right now that’s mostly just leggings or sweatpants? Everlane’s newest release might be up your alley.

The popular retailer has just released the Easy Blazer, which is the perfect blend of chic and casual - and it’ll literally look great any way you style it.

“Meet the laid-back blazer you’ve been looking for,” says the Everlane website. “With an unstructured shape and relaxed detailing, the Easy Blazer has a casual look while still offering an air of sophistication. Plus, it’s made of smooth, drapey lyocell, which means it’ll look polished even if you (literally) throw it on.”

You can pair it with a tee and jeans for an everyday look or style it with dress pants or a pencil skirt for an updated take on the power suit.

The blazer is available in two chic neutrals and comes in sizes 00-16.

Take a look at the two options below and let us know which one will become part of your go-to wardrobe!

