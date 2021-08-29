Evander Kane alleges his estranged wife physically assaulted him several times

Evander Kane's tumultuous offseason continues. (Photo by Matt Cohen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Less than a month after his wife Anna accused him of betting on his own games, San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane has reportedly requested and received a temporary restraining order from her.

The 30-year-old told the courts that Anna was violent towards him in the past. Beginning a year into their marriage in 2019, Kane said that she hit him “seven to eight times in the face with her fist” during an argument, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Further into the reports, there have been multiple alleged instances of physical violence against Kane by his wife. In October 2020, he described an incident where Anna struck him in the face during an argument while her mother was visiting. Almost a year later, in April 2021, she "started uncontrollably throwing things” at him after going through his phone.

Most recently, Kane described an incident last month where Anna prevented the Sharks winger from leaving after a discussion, pushing him and violently swinging around their daughter during the same argument.

After officially reporting all of this, he was granted a temporary restraining order against his wife and in one month will have a hearing for a permanent one. Kane also denied all allegations of betting on his own games.

"I have NEVER gambled/bet on Hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER gambled/bet on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game,'' Kane wrote on Twitter. "I love the game of Hockey and would never do any of what was alleged. I look forward to cooperating fully with the league's investigation, having my name cleared and looking forward to this upcoming season."

Anna filed for divorce on July 16.

Kane has played in 769 NHL games for three different organizations over his 12-year career and has been in trade rumours ever since some teammates made it public that they do not want him back on the Sharks for the 2021-22 season.

