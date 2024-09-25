Europa League table 2024-25: Latest standings, fixtures and results after Manchester United draw

The new-look Europa League gets underway on Wednesday night.

Manchester United were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw with Erik ten Hag’s former club FC Twente, with Christian Eriksen scoring the opener before making a costly mistake to allow the Dutch side to reply.

As part of the relaunch, which will see all 36 teams compete across a single league table before splitting into play-offs and knockouts depending on finishing position, both the Europa League and Champions League have been handed exclusive weeks for their first week of action.

Tottenham then enter the fray on Thursday when they host Azerbaijani champions Qarabag, which comes after Rangers travel to Malmo.

It looks an open tournament this time around, perhaps offering the British teams involved a chance at a deep run if they can come through the initial phase.

Europa League table 2024/25

Live scores, fixtures and results

