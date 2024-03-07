Europa League: Last-16 fixtures, results and how to watch on TV

The last-16 stage of the Europa League continues with West Ham and Liverpool in action tonight.

Atalanta and Sporting CP drew in Lisbon on Wednesday before the other seven ties get underway this evening, which includes West Ham’s trip to Freiburg and Sparta Prague vs Liverpool.

The Hammers did the double over the Germans in the group stage but that will count for little if their recent upturn in form is ended at Europa-Park Stadion.

Liverpool, meanwhile, must juggle leading the Premier League table with a European push which could see the final in Dublin become Jurgen Klopp’s final outing in the dugout.

Elsewhere, Roma host Brighton in an early kick-off on Thursday while Rangers face a tough trip to Benfica.

The return legs all take place on March 14.

Europa League last-16 fixtures and results

How to watch Europa League on TV

TV channel: In the UK, the Europa League will be broadcast exclusively live on TNT Sports.

Live stream: Matches can be streamed live online for subscribers through the Discovery+ app and website.