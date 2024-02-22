When is the Europa League draw? Liverpool and West Ham to learn last-16 opponents

The completed line-up for the Europa League last-16 will be confirmed tonight.

The serious business of the knockout rounds is well underway in Europe’s secondary club football competition.

The eight group winners from this season’s Europa League - a list that includes Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton and Rangers - have already qualified directly for the last-16 and could meet some huge clubs in the form of AC Milan, Marseille and Sporting Lisbon.

Those two-legged knockout round play-off ties conclude on Thursday.

The eight Europa League group winners are also seeded for this week’s draw, meaning they will play the return leg at home when the round takes place next month. Teams from the same association will also be kept apart.

When is the Europa League last-16 draw?

The Europa League draw for the last-16 takes place on Friday February 23, 2024.

UEFA’s headquarters, the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, will host.

What time is the Europa League last-16 draw?

The Europa League last-16 draw is due to start at 11am GMT on Friday.

It will be promptly followed by the draw for the last-16 of the Europa Conference League, where Aston Villa are among the teams to have qualified.

Which teams have qualified for the Europa League last-16?

Seeded

West Ham

Brighton

Rangers

Atalanta

Liverpool

Villarreal

Slavia Prague

Bayer Leverkusen

Unseeded

Europa League knockout round play-off fixtures and results

How can I watch the Europa League last-16 draw?

TV channel: In the UK, the draw for the last 16 of the Europa League will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 11am GMT.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also watch the draw live online via the Discovery+ app or website.

Live blog: You can follow the draw as it happens via Standard Sport’s live blog.

When will the Europa League last-16 matches be played?

This year, the Europa League last-16 first legs will be played on Thursday, March 7 with the second legs a week later on March 14.

The quarter-finals will be on April 11 and 18, with the semi-finals then slated for May 2 and 9.

When is the Europa League final?

The Europa League final is scheduled to take place on May 22 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.