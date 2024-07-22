EURO U19: Italy win group despite 3-2 loss to Ukraine

Italy U19 qualified for the European Championship semifinals by winning group A despite losing 3-2 to Ukraine on Sunday.

Bernardo Corradi’s Italy lost 3-2 to Ukraine in the final group-stage game of the U19 European Championship on Sunday but still won Group A.

Hennadiy Synchuk gave Ukraine the lead at minute seven, but goals from Tommaso Ebone and Marco Romano helped Italy take the lead.

Ukraine reacted with goals from Danil Krevsun and Matviy Ponomarenko. The latter converted a spot-kick at minute 74, helping his national team reach the semifinals too.

Italy had already qualified for the semis with a game to spare thanks to victories against Norway and host country Northern Ireland.

Italy and Ukraine will learn their opponents this evening when Group B games are completed.

The Azzurri will face the runners-up from the other group and currently Spain sit second with four points, two behind their next opponents and group leader France.

Third-placed Turkiye still have a chance to qualify despite having just one point, but they’ll need to beat Denmark – who have lost two games from two – and see France beat Spain, finishing with a better goal difference than La Roja.