Euro giants “in talks” to sign £46.3m Chelsea attacker, he could leave just four months after joining – report

Portuguese giants Benfica are in talks to sign Chelsea attacker Joao Felix on a six-month loan deal, according to Pedro Almeida.

The 25-year-old joined the Blues this summer for around £46.3 million after a protracted transfer saga with Atletico Madrid but has struggled for game time in the league, starting in the Europa Conference League and the EFL Cup.

The number ten position in Enzo Maresca’s 4-2-3-1 system looks perfect for Felix, but he has Cole Palmer just ahead of him in the pecking order, relegating him to a bit-part role.

Felix must have felt hard done after he was snubbed by Maresca against Everton. With Palmer closely marked by the Toffees, fans expected the coach to throw in the Portuguese forward to try and turn things around, but he remained an unused substitute.

Unsurprisingly, rumours have emerged linking him back to Benfica, his boyhood club. He had come up through their youth ranks before breaking into the first team and eventually earning a €127 million transfer to Atletico.

Benfica have overtaken Sporting CP on the Primeira Liga table since the departure of Ruben Amorim, and they will need reinforcement to stave off any last-minute challenge from their arch-rivals.

Felix will likely jump at any chance for regular first-team football. Since Benfica, he has failed to nail down starting spots at all the teams he has joined, and he desperately needs to play and prove his mettle.

However, with Chelsea desperate to win the Conference League and seal their return to UEFA Champions League football, they may not be inclined to let the attacker leave, especially on loan.

Even though Christopher Nkunku can replace him in the hole behind the striker, Chelsea will want to maintain their squad depth, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Mykhailo Mudryk, who has been suspended from all footballing activities after testing positive for a banned substance.



