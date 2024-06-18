Euro Cup Scores Big Opening Weekend On Fox, Up 33% Vs. 2021 With Help From England-Serbia Match

England defeated Serbia in Sunday’s UEFA European Championship Group Stage match, which drew an audience of 1.8M on Fox.

According to the network, that’s the most-watched UEFA Euro Group Stage telecast in the U.S. on English-language television since 2012, when about 2.1M tuned in for Spain vs. Italy. The England-Serbia match peaked around 2.2M viewers.

That game concluded a strong weekend of Euro Cup matchups for Fox, including Italy’s win over Albania, which managed 1.4M viewers on Saturday. Also on Saturday, Spain beat Croatia in a Group Stage match that scored 1.3M viewers.

On Friday, Germany topped Scotland to the tune of 1.1M average viewers.

Fox says that, through Sunday, the UEFA Euro is averaging 1.2M viewers across Fox and FS1, up 33% compared to the equivalent first weekend in 2021.

Portugal will face Czechia in the next game of the Euro Cup, which begins at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

