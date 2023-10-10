Euro 2028 LIVE: Uefa to announce UK and Ireland as hosts - with Euro 2032 location also to be confirmed

The success of the rearranged Euro 2020 tournament, won by Italy, was a factor in driving the recovery of European football markets (PA) (PA Archive)

The United Kingdom and Ireland are set to be announced as the hosts for Uefa Euro 2028 with another joint bid between Turkey and Italy the likely destinations for the 2032 edition. Uefa still need to grant official approval to the bids, which have so far been unopposed, when they meet Switzerland on Tuesday.

Ten stadiums across the UK and Ireland are set to play host to Euro 2028 with Wembley Stadium (London), Principality Stadium (Cardiff), Hampden Park (Glasgow), Aviva Stadium (Dublin), and Casement Park (Belfast) all named as venues in the bid. The final is due to be held at Wembley, the same location where the Lionesses won the 2022 Euros and where the men lost to Italy in the 2020 Euro final.

Germany host the competition next year after the previous edition was held in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Follow along with all of the latest updates as the 2028 and 2032 hosts are announced.

UEFA EURO 2028 and 2032 hosts announcement latest updates

Uefa poised to announce Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 hosts at 11:00-11:30am BST

UK and Ireland proposal

The proposal that underpins the UK and Ireland’s bid for Euro 2028 includes matches across 10 stadiums spread over each of the five nations.

In England, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Etihad Stadium, St. James’ Park, Villa Park, Everton Stadium and of course Wembley will all host matches while Casement Park will represent Northern Ireland, the Aviva Stadium represents the Republic of Ireland, the Principality Stadium for Wales, and Hampden Park for Scotland.

Almost three million tournament tickets are set to be available and the proposed tournament will have more tickets on offer than any previous European Championship.

Spread across five nations and 10 cities, with an average stadium capacity of 58,000, the event has the potential to be the biggest in the UK since the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

UK and Ireland set to be announced as Euro 2028 hosts

The host nations for Euro 2028 and 2032 will be announced by the Uefa Executive Committee on Tuesday 10th October. The meeting will begin at 9am BST with the announcement expected to follow around 11-11:30am BST.

The United Kingdom and Ireland currently have an unopposed bid to host the competition as Turkey withdrew to form a joint bid with Italy for 2032. As a result, the UK and Ireland are set to be named as hosts for 2028.

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the UEFA EURO 2028 and 2032 hosts announcement.

A combined five-nation host of the United Kingdom and Ireland is expected to be announced for 2028 while Turkey and Italy are in line to co-host the 2032 edition.

Stay tuned for all of the latest updates as they happen.