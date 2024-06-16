Euro 2024 top scorers: Kai Havertz and Fabian Ruiz lead early Golden Boot race

Germany’s attacking stars wasted little time in immediately making it clear that they will be heavily involved in the Golden Boot race at Euro 2024.

The hosts cruised to a 5-1 win over Scotland in the opening match of the tournament, with Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz all on target inside 45 minutes. Niclas Fullkrug came off the bench and got himself on the scoresheet too, on a perfect night for Germany.

Switzerland full-back Michel Aebischer joined Havertz at the top of the table after one goal and an assist of his own in a 3-1 win over Hungary, with Fabian Ruiz involved in two goals himself in Spain’s routine victory over Croatia.

Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 and remains the favourite to pick up the award again this summer, with his first chance to get up and running coming on Monday night when France take on Austria in Group D.

His main challenger could prove to be Harry Kane, who will lead the line for England against Serbia on Sunday, while Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden could also enjoy big summers for the Three Lions.

Romelu Lukaku will fancy his chances of regularly finding the scoresheet during the group stage, as Belgium face Ukraine, Romania and Slovakia, and Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to score in his sixth European Championship for Portugal.

Euro 2024 top scorers

Position Player Nation Goals Assists =1 Kai Havertz Germany 1 1 =1 Fabian Ruiz Spain 1 1 =1 Michel Aebischer Switzerland 1 1 =1 Florian Wirtz Germany 1 0 =1 Jamal Musiala Germany 1 0 =1 Niclas Fullkrug Germany 1 0 =1 Nedim Bajrami Albania 1 0 =1 Alessandro Bastoni Italy 1 0 =1 Emre Can Germany 1 0 =1 Kwadwo Duah Switzerland 1 0 =1 Breel Embolo Switzerland 1 0 =1 Barnabas Varga Hungary 1 0 =1 Alvaro Morata Spain 1 0 =1 Nicolo Barella Italy 1 0 =1 Dani Carvajal Spain 1 0

Table correct as of Saturday, June 15 at 11pm BST.