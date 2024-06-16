Euro 2024 today: Including Austria vs France, TV channels, times and odds

Kylian Mbappe will lead France against Austria - Getty Images/Franck Fife

England and the Netherlands enjoyed winning starts on the third day of the 2024 European Championship on Sunday.

The Dutch came from behind to see off Poland in the opening match of the day, before Slovenia held Denmark in Group C.

In the final game of the day, Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions were made to work hard for their three points against Serbia.

Today’s matches

Romania vs Ukraine, (Group E, Allianz Arena)

Belgium vs Slovakia, (Group E, Frankfurt Arena)

Austria vs France, (Group D, Leipzig Stadium)

Key tournament dates

The group stage runs until June 26, with the knockouts starting three days later on June 29.

Round of 16: June 29-July 2

Quarter-finals: July 5-6

Semi-finals: July 9-10

Final: July 14

Where is it?

The tournament is being held in Germany, with 10 host cities: Dortmund, Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

Euro 2024 teams

A total of 24 teams are competing at the tournament. Poland, Ukraine and Georgia were the last to confirm their places, via the play-offs.

How to watch Euro 2024 on TV

The BBC and ITV/STV are sharing broadcast rights for the European Championship in the United Kingdom.

The BBC showed England’s opening win against Serbia and will broadcast their clash with Denmark after ITV banked on Gareth Southgate’s men reaching at least the semi-finals.

ITV picked England’s potentially-decisive final Group C game against Slovenia, plus any last-16 fixture involving the Three Lions and any semi-final.

The BBC will show any England quarter-final, with both channels – as always – sharing the final.

The opening match of the tournament between Scotland and hosts Germany was on ITV, with the BBC picking the Scots’ other Group A games, against Switzerland and Hungary.

Fixtures, results, groups and brackets

Euro 2024 fixtures and results can be found via our Euro 2024 hub.

Euro 2024 tickets

Fans can apply for tickets for any team via the Uefa Euro 2024 ticket portal.

What is the official Euro 2024 song?

Italian DJ group Meduza, American pop-rock giants OneRepublic and German pop icon Kim Petras have united to create the official song for the Euros. It is called Fire. According to the tournament organisers the song “merges the Italian group’s much-loved anthemic house production, OneRepublic’s compelling soundscapes and Leony’s pop expertise into a track that embodies the fervour and spirit of football and music fans alike”.

Judge it for yourself here:

Euro 2024 ball

The official Adidas Euro 2024 ball is known as Fussballliebe, which is German for ‘love of football’. According to Uefa, the design is inspired by the joy of football and the energy of the tournament. As well as using recycled polyester and water-based ink, the ball is made from more sustainable bio-based materials than any previous Adidas official match ball. Corn fibres, sugar cane, wood pulp and rubber have been included in each layer of the ball.

Illustrations of each of the stadiums being used for the tournament feature on the ball, alongside the name of each host city.

The ball will also use Adidas’s connected ball technology to send data in real time to officials, helping to produce faster offside and handball decisions.

The Adidas 'Fussballliebe' to be used at Euro 2024 - Lars Baron/Getty Images

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024?

Betting on Euro 2024? Take a look at these Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers