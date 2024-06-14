Euro 2024 rule changes: Shorter matches, yellow cards, VAR decisions explained... and cricket

Euro 2024 is upon us, and with it some new rule changes to help fans and speed up play.

Take a look below...

Fewer 100-minute matches

Officials at Euro 2024 will not look to enforce the same stoppage-time rules that were in place for the Premier League last season and the 2022 World Cup.

For those games, referees were instructed to add on the exact time that was lost to events such as goal celebrations and substitutions, which resulted in matches lasting more than 100 minutes on average.

UEFA are planning to stick with the approach it used for Champions League games last season, where the focus for referees was to speed up the restart of play instead of adding more stoppage time.

Only captains can talk to referees

UEFA have informed players and coaches that only the captain, or a designated outfield player if the skipper is a goalkeeper, will be allowed to speak to the referee on the pitch. Other players must keep their distance and will be booked if they surround officials when contesting decisions.

Referees have been told to have more open dialogue with captains around why decisions are made as part of the new guidance, which is designed to clamp down on dissent and improve the image of the game.

VAR decisions to be explained on big screens

Fans have been promised to get more detailed VAR explanations as part of the officiating changes. Big screens in grounds will be used to explain decisions and provide more details as to why a referee has made a call.

Currently in the Premier League, fans are only told what decision was made and get little insight into the process.

UEFA have vowed to give more explanation, such as explaining how a player's arm may have been in an unnatural position when committing handball.

'Snicko' sensor in ball... with results broadcast

Cricket technology will be in place at the tournament, with football's answer to the Snickometer. A motion-sensing microchip in the ball will provide the precise data as to whether a player has touched the ball or not, which could be vital in determining handball or offside calls.

Broadcasters will be sent the touch-detection graphic, similar to the one seen when watching cricket, so viewers at home can see what officials are looking at to make their decision.