Every last-16 team at Euro 2024 ranked: Austria flying – but are England too high?

Austria have been the big surprise of the tournament so far - Getty Images/Halil Sagirkaya

16. Slovenia

Another team who qualified for the Round of 16 without winning a game and their lack of ambition against England hints at a team that will continue to play ultra-defensive football in the hope of squeezing through knockout games.

15. Slovakia

Beat Belgium in the group stage with a giankilling performance and that should serve as a warning to England when they meet on Sunday, but they were very lucky on that occasion and the draw has been kind to Gareth Southgate.

Their inability to beat anyone in the group stage naturally suggests they might struggle in the knockout rounds. Caused England problems in a 1-1 draw but still only collected three points with three draws. Will be tough to beat but do they have the quality to win?

13. Romania

Somehow managed to top their group ahead of Belgium, but that was largely down to a surprise victory over Ukraine in their opening game. Did not do much after that to suggest they will be a threat in the knockout games.

Romania celebrate topping their group - Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

12. Georgia

The feelgood story of the tournament so far and have a world-class goalkeeper in Giorgi Mamardashvili and a brilliant winger in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Playing with the freedom of a team happy to be here and that can be a potent driving force.

Can feel a little aggrieved to be below some of the teams above given they finished second in their group but they could only draw with Scotland and were in a poor group given their only victory came against a weak Hungary side.

10. Belgium

Something is not right with the Belgians but, as with others, they still have a very strong side on paper and will surely improve after a stodgy group-stage campaign. Unfortunately, their next game is against France.

I would not have fancied England’s chances of beating a team packed with Premier League experience if they had faced each other in the Round of 16. Pre-tournament concerns about their lack of firepower up front have manifested but Memphis Depay was superb in the defeat against Austria.

Memphis Depay is the Netherland's dangerman - Reuters/Lisi Niesner

A narrow defeat to Spain, a draw against Croatia with a 98th-minute equaliser and a scrappy victory over Albania are not confidence-inspiring results, but this is Italy we are talking about and they won plenty of tournaments before not playing well.

7. Turkey

They have been involved in some of the best games at the Euros and enjoyed good wins over Georgia and Czech Republic. The heavy defeat to Portugal slips them down the rankings but they are definitely dangerous.

6. England

Too high you say? Maybe you are right, but England conceded one goal in the group stage – a wonder strike from outside the box against Denmark – and they have lots of room for improvement in an attacking sense. Nobody has beaten them yet and that surely counts for something.

5. Portugal

They come in so high mainly because of the 3-0 thrashing of Turkey in the group stage, but just like France they have such a good team on paper and are capable of playing fantastic football. Also beat the Czech Republic before resting players for the final group game defeat to Georgia.

On paper, Portugal look very strong - Getty Images/Jurgen Fromme

4. France

Something is not quite right with the French team and they did not click at all in the group stage, struggling to score goals and did not even manage to top their group. However, they remain the best side in Europe on paper and retain a high ranking because of it.

3. Austria

Ralf Rangnick failed as interim manager of Manchester United but the way this Austria team plays suggests he was not the problem at Old Trafford. The big surprise of the tournament so far. Were unlucky to lose the first game against France but bounced back with impressive wins over Netherlands and Poland.

There was a slight slip-up against Switzerland in their final group game, when they needed a late equaliser, but they are such an exciting team and, as hosts, will obviously have that extra advantage. The Germans have got their mojo back.

1. Spain

Played three, won three and were hugely impressive in a crushing victory over Croatia in their opening game. Also beat a decent Italy side and have looked slick and efficient so far. Nobody will want to face them in the knockout rounds.