When is Euro 2024 opening ceremony? Time, date and latest details on tournament curtain-raiser

Euro 2024 is just days away as Germany hosts 23 other nations across 31 days in a battle to be crowned European champions.

France are favourites, with England also heavily tipped, and hosts Germany, Portugal, Spain and holders Italy all in contention.

Germany will see almost three million fans attend games and 12 million descend on the country across four weeks.

The tournament is set to begin on Friday, June 14. Here’s the latest on an opening ceremony...

Allianz Arena will host the tourament opener (Pool via REUTERS)

When is the opening match?

The tournament kicks off with the opening game, which will see hosts Germany taking on Scotland at 8pm BST on Friday, June 14, 2024. The Allianz Arena in Munich will host.

When is the opening ceremony?

While there have been no confirmed plans for an opening ceremony, it is a tradition ahead of the opening match.

Not usually on the scale of an Olympic Games opening ceremony, usually a football tournament raises its curtains with a 20-30 minute performance, which can include a musical guest, before the opening game's kick-off.

Euro 2020 saw Andrea Bocelli's wow a packed Stadio Olimpico in Rome, along with a performance by Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge.

The day before the tournament starts, there is an 'Opening Concert' in Stuttgart, at the Schlossplatz, running from 4pm local time until 10.30pm and featuring a number of local musical guests.

Is there a closing ceremony?

This has been confirmed. The Euro 2024 song 'Fire' will be performed ahead of the final on July 14 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Meduza, OneRepublic and Leony are the artists behind the song and will be in the German capital to perform.