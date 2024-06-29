EURO 2024 Live Video: Switzerland vs. Italy reactions and post-match show

Join Football Italia for a post-match show from Berlin after Italy’s elimination from the EURO 2024 Round of 16.

The Azzurri were eliminated by Switzerland in the EURO 2024 Round of 16, suffering a 2-0 loss in Berlin on Saturday.

Italy offered another poor performance and produced just one shot on target throughout the match.

Football Italia will analyse the Azzurri performance and comment on their EURO 2024 campaign with a post-match show that you can follow right below.

Luciano Spalletti said “sharpness and tempo” made the difference, but Italy fans booed the Azzurri after the final whistle.

