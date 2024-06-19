What Euro 2024 games are today? Wednesday's slate features Germany vs. Hungary

Every team has played a game at UEFA Euro 2024, and Wednesday brings the second round of group stage games.

The most intriguing of which is the host nation Germany taking on Hungary in Stuttgart. Germany is coming off a commanding 5-1 win over Scotland in the tournament opener. Hungary, meanwhile, was on the wrong end of a 3-1 defeat against Switzerland. Hungary will be eager to get a result against Germany, which will further put its Euro 2024 trophy hopes to the test against a team it hasn't defeated in the last three meetings.

Scotland is another squad aiming for a rebound performance, but that won't come easy against Switzerland, which was impressive in its Euro 2024 opener.

Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring a goal in Germany's 5-1 win over Scotland on Friday.

Here's everything you need to know for Wednesday's UEFA Euro 2024 matches:

How to watch Wednesday's UEFA Euro 2024 games

➤ Croatia vs. Albania, 9 a.m. ET (FS1)

Jacqui Oatley (play-by-play), Warren Barton (analyst) and Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst) will provide coverage for FOX Sports.

➤ Germany vs. Hungary, 12 p.m. ET (FS1)

Derek Rae (play-by-play), Robert Green (analyst) and Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst) will provide coverage for FOX Sports.

➤ Scotland vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Darren Fletcher (play-by-play), Owen Hargreaves (analyst), Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter) and Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst) will provide coverage for FOX Sports.

Spanish-language television broadcasts are available on TUDN, Univision, and UniMás.

How to stream UEFA Euro 2024 games

FOX Sports will provide live streams for matches. Vix will provide a streaming option for Spanish-language broadcasts. Streaming also available on Fubo.

Where are Wednesday's UEFA Euro 2024 games being played?

Croatia vs. Albania - Hamburg (Volksparkstadion). Volksparkstadion is the regular home stadium for Germany Bundesliga club Hamburger SV. It also hosted 2023-24 UEFA Champions League games for Ukranian club Shakhtar Donetsk, which was unable to play games in its regular home stadium due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Volksparkstadion has enjoyed regular use in major soccer tournaments held in Germany. It hosted three games during the 1974 World Cup, the semifinal of UEFA Euro 1988 and five games for the 2006 World Cup. This is the second of five Euro 2024 matches being held at Volksparkstadion.

Germany vs. Hungary - Stuttgart (MHPArena). The venue is the regular home stadium of German Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart. MHPArena also hosted four games during the 1974 World Cup, two games - including a semifinal - for UEFA Euro 1988 and six matches for the 2006 World Cup. This is the second of five Euro 2024 matches being held at MHPArena.

Scotland vs. Switzerland - Cologne (RheinEnergieStadion). RheinEnergieStadion, which also hosted five games during the 2006 World Cup, is the regular home stadium for German Bundesliga club FC Köln. This is the second of five Euro 2024 matches being held at RheinEnergieStadion.

Which UEFA Euro 2024 groups are in action on Wednesday?

Germany, Hungary, Scotland and Switzerland are all in Group A, which is led by Germany and Switzerland at three points apiece.

Albania and Croatia are in Group B, which is led by Italy and Spain at three points apiece. Italy and Spain play on Thursday.

