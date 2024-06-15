What Euro 2024 games are today? Saturday's slate includes Spain, Italy

After Germany and Scotland opened play at UEFA Euro 2024 on Friday, the tournament gets into full swing with a tripleheader of games on Saturday.

The action opens with two squads that will have their sights set on advancing past the group stage, Hungary and Switzerland. Switzerland is led by Granit Xhaka, who helped Bayer Leverkusen finish undefeated during the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign. Dominik Szoboszlai, the Hungary captain who plays for Liverpool, is a midfield maestro who will be counted on to control the flow of play.

One of the Euro 2024 favorites, Spain, takes on Croatia, which played in the 2018 World Cup final. While Croatia still features the 38-year-old Luka Modrić, Spain has a rising star in Lamine Yamal.

Defending European champion Italy plays Albania in Saturday's capper. Despite their status as reigning title-holders, Italy enters these Euros as a tournament darkhorse. Albania, meanwhile, have nothing to lose and might just throw caution into the wind.

Hungary's UEFA Euro 2024 hopes hinge on talented midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai (10).

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's UEFA Euro 2024 matches:

How to watch Saturday's UEFA Euro 2024 games

➤ Hungary vs. Switzerland, 9 a.m. ET (Fubo)

This is one of five Euro 2024 games that will stream exclusively on fubo.

➤ Spain vs. Croatia, 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

Derek Rae (play-by-play), Robert Green (analyst), Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter) and Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst) will provide coverage for FOX Sports.

➤ Italy vs. Albania, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Jacqui Oatley (play-by-play), Warren Barton (analyst) and Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst) will provide coverage for FOX Sports.

Spanish-language television broadcasts are available on TUDN, Unvision, and UniMás.

How to stream UEFA Euro 2024 games

FOX Sports will provide live streams for matches. Vix will provide a streaming option for Spanish-language broadcasts. Streaming also available on fubo.

Where are Saturday's UEFA Euro 2024 games being played?

Hungary vs. Switzerland — Cologne (RheinEnergieStadion). RheinEnergieStadion, which also hosted five games during the 2006 World Cup, is the regular home stadium for German Bundesliga club FC Köln.

Spain vs. Croatia — Berlin (Olympiastadion). Olympiastadion opened for the 1936 Summer Olympics. It also had hosted three games during the 1974 World Cup and six games — including the famous final between Italy and France — for the 2006 World Cup. It is the regular home stadium for German Bundesliga club Hertha BSC.

Italy vs. Albania — Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park). Also known as the Westfalenstadion, Signal Iduna Park is the regular home stadium for German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, which played in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid. The stadium hosted four games during the 1974 World Cup and six games during the 2006 World Cup.

What UEFA Euro 2024 groups are teams playing on Saturday in?

Hungary and Switzerland are in Group A with Germany and Scotland, who played Friday. Albania, Croatia, Italy and Spain are in Group B.

