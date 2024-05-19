Euro 2024 fixtures: Full schedule, TV channel, results, group tables

The big kick-off to Euro 2024 is not far away.

This summer’s tournament in Germany starts on June 14 with the hosts’ opener and culminates in the Berlin final exactly a month later.

The field is wide open, too. Germany are unfancied despite their home advantage with defending champions Italy not exactly on a great run of form since lifting the trophy at Wembley three years ago, having missed the World Cup.

France are expected to be a major force once again, led by Kylian Mbappe, while Spain, Portugal, Croatia and the Netherlands can never be counted out at this level.

Of course, Gareth Southgate’s England will be among the favourites having cruised through qualification and looked like serious contenders at the last three major tournaments. Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Co are all at the top of their game as the Three Lions look to end their 58-year wait for silverware.

A dark horse or two also tends to pop up at the Euros. Perhaps Turkey, Scotland and Hungary are best placed to upset the odds this summer.

The Euro 2024 play-offs completed the line-up for the tournament with Georgia booking their ticket for the first time, after beating Greece on penalties. Ukraine produced a comeback to down Iceland while Wales were beaten by Poland in a tense penalty shootout.

Once again, the 24-team tournament is split into six groups of four. The top two of each group qualify automatically for the last-16 and the four top-ranked third-placed finishers will join them.

Euro 2024 standings, fixtures and results

(All times GMT)

Group Stage

Group A

Friday, June 14

Germany vs Scotland: ITV, 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)

Saturday June 15

Hungary vs Switzerland: ITV, 2pm (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)

Wednesday June 19

Germany vs Hungary: BBC, 5pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart)

Scotland vs Switzerland: BBC, 8pm (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)

Sunday, June 23

Switzerland vs Germany: BBC, 8pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)

Scotland vs Hungary: BBC, 8pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart)

Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Germany 2 Hungary 3 Scotland 4 Switzerland

The hosts are unfancied to win their own Euros (AFP via Getty Images)

Group B

Saturday, June 15

Spain vs Croatia: ITV, 5pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

Italy vs Albania: BBC, 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

Wednesday, June 19

Croatia vs Albania: ITV, 2pm (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)

Thursday, June 20

Spain vs Italy: ITV, 8pm (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen)

Monday, June 24

Albania vs Spain: BBC, 8pm (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)

Croatia vs Italy: BBC, 8pm (Red Bull Arena, Leipzig)

Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Albania 2 Croatia 3 Italy 4 Spain

Spain are reigning Nations League champions (Getty Images)

Group C

Sunday, June 16

Slovenia vs Denmark: ITV, 5pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart)

Serbia vs England: BBC, 8pm (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen)

Thursday, June 20

Slovenia vs Serbia: ITV, 2pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)

Denmark vs England: BBC, 5pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)

Tuesday, June 25

England vs Slovenia: ITV, 8pm (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)

Denmark vs Serbia: ITV, 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)

Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Denmark 2 England 3 Serbia 4 Slovenia

Gareth Southgate has a hugely talented team at his disposal (Action Images via Reuters)

Group D

Sunday June 16

Poland vs Netherlands: BBC, 2pm (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)

Monday, June 17

Austria vs France: ITV, 8pm (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)

Friday, June 21

Poland vs Austria: ITV, 5pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

Netherlands vs France: BBC, 8pm (Red Bull Arena, Leipzig)

Tuesday, June 25

Netherlands vs Austria: BBC, 5pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

France vs Poland: BBC, 5pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Austria 2 France 3 Netherlands 4 Poland

Kylian Mbappe will be tasked with taking France all the way (AFP via Getty Images)

Group E

Monday, June 17

Romania vs Ukraine: BBC, 2pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)

Belgium vs Slovakia: ITV, 5pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)

Friday, June 21

Slovakia vs Ukraine: BBC, 2pm (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)

Saturday, June 22

Belgium vs Romania: ITV, 8pm (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)

Wednesday, June 26

Slovakia vs Romania: BBC, 5pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)

Ukraine vs Belgium: BBC, 5pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart)

Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Belgium 2 Romania 3 Slovakia 4 Ukraine

Belgium are out to bounce back from a poor World Cup (AFP via Getty Images)

Group F

Tuesday, June 18

Turkey vs Georgia: BBC, 5pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

Portugal vs Czech Republic: BBC, 8pm (Red Bull Arena, Leipzig)

Saturday, June 22

Georgia vs Czech Republic: BBC, 2pm (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)

Turkey vs Portugal: ITV, 5pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

Wednesday, June 26

Georgia vs Portugal: ITV, 8pm (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen)

Czech Republic vs Turkey: ITV, 8pm (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)

Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Czech Republic 2 Georgia 3 Portugal 4 Turkey

Third-place ranking

Top four qualify for last-16. Teams level on points will be split via goal-difference, then goals scored and finally on a disciplinary tiebreaker.

Position Team Group P W D L GF GA GD Points 1 2 3 4 5 6

Knockout rounds

Last-16

Saturday, June 29

1: Group A runner-up vs Group B runner-up: 5pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

2: Group A winner vs Group C runner-up: 8pm, (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

Sunday, June 30

3: Group C winner vs Group D/E/F third-place: 5pm (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen)

4: Group B winner vs Group A/D/E/F third-place: 8pm (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)

Monday, July 1

5: Group D runner-up vs Group E runner-up: 5pm (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)

6: Group F winner vs Group A/B/C third-place: 8pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)

Tuesday, July 2

7: Group E winner vs Group A/B/C/D third-place: 5pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)

8: Group D winner vs Group F runner-up: 8pm (Red Bull Arena, Leipzig)

Quarter-finals

Friday, July 5

1: Winner match 2 vs Winner match 4: 5pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart)

2: Winner match 6 vs Winner match 5: 8pm (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)

Saturday, July 6

3: Winner match 3 vs Winner match 1: 5pm (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)

4: Winner match 7 vs Winner match 8: 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

Semi-finals

Tuesday, July 9

1: Winner quarter-final 1 vs Winner quarter-final 2: 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)

Wednesday, July 10

2: Winner quarter-final 3 vs Winner quarter-final 4: 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

Final

Sunday, July 14

Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2: BBC & ITV, 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

