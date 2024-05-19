Euro 2024 fixtures: Full schedule, TV channel, results, group tables
The big kick-off to Euro 2024 is not far away.
This summer’s tournament in Germany starts on June 14 with the hosts’ opener and culminates in the Berlin final exactly a month later.
The field is wide open, too. Germany are unfancied despite their home advantage with defending champions Italy not exactly on a great run of form since lifting the trophy at Wembley three years ago, having missed the World Cup.
France are expected to be a major force once again, led by Kylian Mbappe, while Spain, Portugal, Croatia and the Netherlands can never be counted out at this level.
Of course, Gareth Southgate’s England will be among the favourites having cruised through qualification and looked like serious contenders at the last three major tournaments. Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Co are all at the top of their game as the Three Lions look to end their 58-year wait for silverware.
A dark horse or two also tends to pop up at the Euros. Perhaps Turkey, Scotland and Hungary are best placed to upset the odds this summer.
The Euro 2024 play-offs completed the line-up for the tournament with Georgia booking their ticket for the first time, after beating Greece on penalties. Ukraine produced a comeback to down Iceland while Wales were beaten by Poland in a tense penalty shootout.
Once again, the 24-team tournament is split into six groups of four. The top two of each group qualify automatically for the last-16 and the four top-ranked third-placed finishers will join them.
Euro 2024 standings, fixtures and results
(All times GMT)
Group Stage
Group A
Friday, June 14
Germany vs Scotland: ITV, 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)
Saturday June 15
Hungary vs Switzerland: ITV, 2pm (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)
Wednesday June 19
Germany vs Hungary: BBC, 5pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart)
Scotland vs Switzerland: BBC, 8pm (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)
Sunday, June 23
Switzerland vs Germany: BBC, 8pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)
Scotland vs Hungary: BBC, 8pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart)
Position
Team
P
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Points
1
Germany
2
Hungary
3
Scotland
4
Switzerland
Group B
Saturday, June 15
Spain vs Croatia: ITV, 5pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)
Italy vs Albania: BBC, 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)
Wednesday, June 19
Croatia vs Albania: ITV, 2pm (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)
Thursday, June 20
Spain vs Italy: ITV, 8pm (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen)
Monday, June 24
Albania vs Spain: BBC, 8pm (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)
Croatia vs Italy: BBC, 8pm (Red Bull Arena, Leipzig)
Position
Team
P
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Points
1
Albania
2
Croatia
3
Italy
4
Spain
Group C
Sunday, June 16
Slovenia vs Denmark: ITV, 5pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart)
Serbia vs England: BBC, 8pm (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen)
Thursday, June 20
Slovenia vs Serbia: ITV, 2pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)
Denmark vs England: BBC, 5pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)
Tuesday, June 25
England vs Slovenia: ITV, 8pm (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)
Denmark vs Serbia: ITV, 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)
Position
Team
P
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Points
1
Denmark
2
England
3
Serbia
4
Slovenia
Group D
Sunday June 16
Poland vs Netherlands: BBC, 2pm (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)
Monday, June 17
Austria vs France: ITV, 8pm (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)
Friday, June 21
Poland vs Austria: ITV, 5pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)
Netherlands vs France: BBC, 8pm (Red Bull Arena, Leipzig)
Tuesday, June 25
Netherlands vs Austria: BBC, 5pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)
France vs Poland: BBC, 5pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)
Position
Team
P
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Points
1
Austria
2
France
3
Netherlands
4
Poland
Group E
Monday, June 17
Romania vs Ukraine: BBC, 2pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)
Belgium vs Slovakia: ITV, 5pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)
Friday, June 21
Slovakia vs Ukraine: BBC, 2pm (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)
Saturday, June 22
Belgium vs Romania: ITV, 8pm (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)
Wednesday, June 26
Slovakia vs Romania: BBC, 5pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)
Ukraine vs Belgium: BBC, 5pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart)
Position
Team
P
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Points
1
Belgium
2
Romania
3
Slovakia
4
Ukraine
Group F
Tuesday, June 18
Turkey vs Georgia: BBC, 5pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)
Portugal vs Czech Republic: BBC, 8pm (Red Bull Arena, Leipzig)
Saturday, June 22
Georgia vs Czech Republic: BBC, 2pm (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)
Turkey vs Portugal: ITV, 5pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)
Wednesday, June 26
Georgia vs Portugal: ITV, 8pm (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen)
Czech Republic vs Turkey: ITV, 8pm (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)
Position
Team
P
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Points
1
Czech Republic
2
Georgia
3
Portugal
4
Turkey
Third-place ranking
Top four qualify for last-16. Teams level on points will be split via goal-difference, then goals scored and finally on a disciplinary tiebreaker.
Position
Team
Group
P
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Points
1
2
3
4
5
6
Knockout rounds
Last-16
Saturday, June 29
1: Group A runner-up vs Group B runner-up: 5pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)
2: Group A winner vs Group C runner-up: 8pm, (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)
Sunday, June 30
3: Group C winner vs Group D/E/F third-place: 5pm (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen)
4: Group B winner vs Group A/D/E/F third-place: 8pm (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)
Monday, July 1
5: Group D runner-up vs Group E runner-up: 5pm (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)
6: Group F winner vs Group A/B/C third-place: 8pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)
Tuesday, July 2
7: Group E winner vs Group A/B/C/D third-place: 5pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)
8: Group D winner vs Group F runner-up: 8pm (Red Bull Arena, Leipzig)
Quarter-finals
Friday, July 5
1: Winner match 2 vs Winner match 4: 5pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart)
2: Winner match 6 vs Winner match 5: 8pm (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)
Saturday, July 6
3: Winner match 3 vs Winner match 1: 5pm (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)
4: Winner match 7 vs Winner match 8: 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)
Semi-finals
Tuesday, July 9
1: Winner quarter-final 1 vs Winner quarter-final 2: 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)
Wednesday, July 10
2: Winner quarter-final 3 vs Winner quarter-final 4: 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)
Final
Sunday, July 14
Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2: BBC & ITV, 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)
Follow every match of Euro 2024 LIVE with Standard Sport!