Euro 2024 final: Spain vs England – probable line-ups and where to watch

Hotly tipped Spain take on an England side hungry for redemption in the final of the European Championship in Germany this evening.

The Euro 2024 final kicks off at 20.00 UK time at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, the same stadium where Italy won the 2006 World Cup following a penalty shootout win over France.

Spain are considered favourites heading into the match, having shined across the tournament. In the group stage, they finished top after wins over Croatia, Italy and Albania. They cruised past Georgia in the Round of 16 before tight wins over Germany and France in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

England have been a little less exciting on the pitch at Euro 2024, edging out a first place finish in their group after a win over Serbia and draws with Denmark and Slovenia. They relied on a last-second equaliser to get past Slovakia in the Round of 16 before beating Switzerland and Netherlands to get to the final.

Euro 2024 – Spain vs England: Probable line-ups

Spain (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon: Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Fabian Ruiz, Rodri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams; Morata.

England (3-4-2-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw; Foden, Bellingham; Kane.

Euro 2024 – Spain vs England: Where to watch

Fans in the United Kingdom can follow the action live at 20.00 GMT+1 on BBC or ITV. For those in the United States, FOX Sports will broadcast the match and Fubo will stream it. Optus Sports will show the final for viewers in Australia, whilst Canadian fans can follow things on TSN+.