England v Spain LIVE: Team news and line-ups ahead of Euro 2024 final as Southgate makes Shaw decision

England face Spain in the Euro 2024 final, as the Three Lions bid to win a first major men’s trophy for 58 years.

Gareth Southgate’s side’s route to the final has not been straightforward, despite finishing top of the group. England have only reached Berlin after a round of late victories, including a dramatic late overhead kick from Jude Bellingham, and penalties against Switzerland.

Bellingham’s stunning strike prevented a disappointing exit in the round of 16, but against the Netherlands in the semi-finals, England showed their best football of the tournament. Ollie Watkins provided the late winner on that occasion to send the Three Lions on the road to Berlin.

England do not have any injuries ahead of the final, meaning Southgate has some huge selection decisions to make, especially surrounding the fitness of Luke Shaw. The left-back has been recovering from injury throughout the tournament but managed to come on at half time in the semi-final for Kieran Trippier and plenty of fans are desperate to see the Man United man start.

Follow all the build-up and team news from England v Spain in the Euro 2024 final below:

England v Spain Euro 2024 final

England face Spain in the Euro 2024 final at Berlin’s Olympiastadion at 8pm BST

PREVIEW: England’s fate and a key advantage over Spain can end 58 years of hurt

ANALYSIS: The simple idea that made Spain the most dangerous team in Europe

TEAM NEWS: Kieran Trippier set to start ahead of Luke Shaw at left-back

Spain - England

Gareth Southgate reveals timeline to decide on England future after Euro 2024

10:45 , Luke Baker

Gareth Southgate insists he has still not decided on his future, but that he will likely take a decision quickly after Euro 2024 regardless of what happens.

The England manager has considered the “angry” reaction back home after underwhelming performances at the tournament, admitting that he almost certainly would have gone had the team been eliminated in the group stages, although he half-joked that might not necessarily have been his choice.

When directly asked whether he has decided if the Euro 2024 final against Spain in Berlin on Sunday would be his last game, Southgate simply said: “no.”

Gareth Southgate reveals timeline to decide on England future after Euro 2024

Euro final tickets skyrocketing

10:30 , Barney Davis

England fans are travelling to Berlin by air, land and sea with some shelling out thousands for tickets for the hottest seat in the world.

Prices for the final are now rocketing, with many fans saying they’ve paid £2,000 per person for tickets.

It cost Ryhan and his cousin Zane around £14,000 for four of them to get to Berlin.

“I’m 38 years old, I’ve been following them [England] since 1996,” Ryhan told Sky News.

“My first memory broke my heart. I’ve just been desperate for England to win something ever since. It means so much to me and the family. Hopefully they bring it home on Sunday.”

The price of a one-way flight to Berlin from London would usually be around £75, according to Google Flights.

However, if you can find one, a one-way flight on Sunday is now showing at around £243 - a 320% increase.

Gareth Southgate admits Spain are favourites but believes England have key factor that could decide final

10:15 , Luke Baker

Gareth Southgate says England will have to be “perfect” to beat Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

The manager stressed that the resilient manner of the squad’s progress through the tournament has created a “togetherness” and “spirit” but that will be essential as the team “will have to find everything that we have got from within”.

England have a chance to make up for their Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy at Wembley, as they prepare to compete in their first tournament final on foreign soil.

Gareth Southgate believes England have key factor that could decide final

It’s not about who starts Euro 2024 final, it’s who finishes it - and England can reimagine their attack

10:02 , Karl Matchett

Super subs. Late winners. Drama until the last. England’s journey through Euro 2024 has been about the collective, Gareth Southgate - and just about every post-match narrative since the last 16 - has been keen to reaffirm.

It can lead several conclusions to be drawn, depending on your perspective: a strong squad, perhaps? The wrong tactics or selections, for others. Either way, it is undeniable that England are finishing games better than they’ve started them, or finishing the tournament better than they started it.

But if the substitutions and in-game changes are of paramount importance to one team, so must they be to another: Spain themselves have a deep squad, one which Luis de la Fuente rotated to its fullest extent in their final group-stage game, one they’ve relied upon in the knockouts too as suspensions and injuries hit, particularly in the semi-final.

England can reimagine their attack to secure Euro 2024 final victory

How Gareth Southgate changed England fortunes and rebranded patriotism

09:52 , Karl Matchett

Southgate, you’re the one. The one manager in England’s century and a half of playing international football to take them to two finals. The only one to reach a final on foreign soil. The one who, if Spain are beaten in Berlin on Sunday, will have a claim to dislodge Sir Alf Ramsey from the top of the list of England managers.

Win Euro 2024 and it will complete an eight-year journey for Gareth Southgate; one of largely smooth, and sometimes unexpected, progress over the first five years, but a rockier ride during the last three, when there have been questions if the manager who took England forwards has then taken them back again.

Slovakia could have been his Iceland, almost bringing England back to 2016. Southgate’s reign has felt in endgame every game; because of some of the hostility from outside, because of his restlessness, because of the pressure he has put on himself. He has remained the FA’s ideal manager, but with the possibility he could sack himself.

How Gareth Southgate changed England fortunes and rebranded patriotism

The simple idea that made Spain the most dangerous team in Europe

09:42 , Karl Matchett

In Luis de la Fuente’s first international break with Spain back in March 2023, he stopped a training session at moments that the players didn’t expect. It’s an approach that has become familiar now, but was odd for the squad at the time.

One intervention was for goalkeeper Unai Simon to kick it long. Another was to work on set pieces, since De la Fuente’s predecessor Luis Enrique had insisted he “didn’t have time”. These are rudimentarily pragmatic elements that seem to run against Spain’s ideological purism, the pressing-possession that has dominated the game for 16 years, but that was part of the point.

By contrast, Enrique gave long instructional talks with a giant screen after sessions, which began to contribute to a sense of detachment and drift. This was the great frustration with his regime. It had seemed like a vibrant new era with a new generation, but ended up falling to all of the same old flaws Spain have suffered since 2012.

The simple idea that made Spain the most dangerous team in Europe

Lancashire Police say they will ban Madri ahead of Spanish clash in cringy TikTok

09:30 , Barney Davis

Lancashire Police have shown their support for the Three Lions by jokingly banning siestas and the sale of Madri in the county in a tongue-in-cheek TikTok.

In the video, a Sergeant prepares his officers to disrupt Spanish preparations.

“Earlier this week we asked for your support in our anti-orange policing operation, to make sure the laws of superstition were upheld and that no one ‘went Dutch’!

“Thanks to our hard work, England cruised their way to the #Euro2024 final.”

One commentator said: “This has made me have faith in the police again. Banter on point whilst still looking out for our safety. Well done. Wish Dorset police were as good.”

England’s fate and a key advantage over Spain can end 58 years of hurt

09:22 , Karl Matchett

Gareth Southgate allowed himself a mere three hours’ sleep after the semi-final win over Netherlands, before delving into analysis of Spain. That’s the scale of the challenge for the Euro 2024 final. That’s the scale of the game, as the England manager has already stated – twice – that his team need to be “perfect” in order to win. There was still no weariness about such exertions, however. There are only “healthy nerves”.

The smiles around the England camp emphasise that, in an atmosphere that is completely different to what it was like even two weeks ago. At that point, there was a risk of a bored disgruntlement taking hold, that could have made this campaign like 2010 or even 2000. It might instead be like 1966, with a chance for a grand redemption of Euro 2020.

England’s fate and a key advantage over Spain can end 58 years of hurt

From Weston-super-Mare to the Euro 2024 final – Ollie Watkins is England’s unlikely hero

09:12 , Jack Rathborn

Bobby Charlton, Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins. There is an incongruous presence on the rather short list of players who have scored a semi-final winner for the England football team. Charlton was England’s record goalscorer and Kane is now. Charlton was a knight of the realm and, if England win Euro 2024, Kane may become one in retirement, too. Then there is Watkins; formerly of Weston-super-Mare, a footballer who was playing in the Conference South at the age Kobbie Mainoo was starring in a European Championships semi-final; who, at the age Jude Bellingham is now, was plying his trade in League Two for Exeter.

Watkins may be a perfect product of Gareth Southgate’s England. There are echoes of Kieran Trippier scoring in a World Cup semi-final in 2018, something only Charlton and Gary Lineker had previously done for the country. Southgate’s England have reversed a national trend of underachievement. They have also given some unlikely lads a rare status. Watkins will go from Weston-super-Mare to West Berlin, to the Olympiastadion. Whatever happens – and there is no guarantee he will even get on the pitch – he will remain indelibly associated with Dortmund.

From Weston-super-Mare to the Euro 2024 final: Ollie Watkins, England’s unlikely hero

Gareth Southgate expects no fairytale final - England must ‘make it happen’ to win Euro 2024

09:02 , Luke Baker

Gareth Southgate believes everything is in place for England to win Euro 2024 - but warned success won’t just fall into the players’ laps or simply happen as a culmination of the hard work put in so far.

The Three Lions boss spoke in glowing terms of the effort the squad have put in to reach this stage to face Spain, not just during this summer in Germany but over a number of years, as well as again reinforcing his belief that the togetherness of the group has led to a gradual improvement in performances as the tournament has gone on.

However, his last public words to the group ahead of Sunday’s final in Berlin emphasised that they’d have to once more earn victory in a tough environment, despite the possible storylines and symmetries around Southgate and England winning in Germany, almost three decades after this year’s host nations won on English soil at Euro ‘96 following Southgate’s own missed penalty.

Southgate expects no fairytale final – England must ‘make it happen’ to win Euros

Declan Rice vows England won’t ‘sit back’ against Spain as they look to learn from Euro 2020 final defeat

08:52 , Jack Rathborn

Declan Rice says that England know “not to sit back” in order to win Sunday’s Euro 2024 final against Spain at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, having learned from the painful memory of Euro 2020.

The midfielder said the squad are “desperate” to “rewrite history”, as he admitted that seeing Italy lift the trophy will haunt him forever. That may also involve learning from history, as Rice said that experience has shown them “how we can win this final”.

The 25-year-old is one of 11 players in the current squad who lost that showpiece at Wembley, and he admitted he now feels that it was England who let the game get away from them. Rice now believes the greatly improved performance in the 2-1 victory over Netherlands can be crucial to beating a Spain team that England have “massive respect for”, but that just winning a semi-final should also be enjoyed.

Declan Rice vows England won’t ‘sit back’ against Spain in Euro 2024 final

Declan Rice taking inspiration from Lionesses

08:42 , Jack Rathborn

Declan Rice has opened up about how the Three Lions have been inspired by the Lionesses.

England hope to match Sarina Wiegman’s side and become European champions.

Emotions, body language and a photo of ‘defeat’: How Gareth Southgate turned England’s Euro 2024 campaign around

08:32 , Jack Rathborn

Now that Gareth Southgate sits in the Blankenhain base talking about how England might win a European Championship final, he can make an admission. “There was a danger”, as he puts it, that this Euro 2024 campaign and his entire managerial tenure could have unravelled. There was certainly a risk of the “doom and gloom” engulfing the squad.

“But,” Southgate adds, “I was determined to confront it.” That went way beyond walking towards the beer cups being thrown after the 0-0 draw with Slovenia, although he still feels that was crucial “because we fought too hard to change the environment for the players”. More important was to actually work through what was going wrong - “a coaching challenge. That wasn’t necessarily on the training ground.” It involved showing the players what they were actually doing on video, and comparing it to their instructions. There was also just a photo.

“We’ve just drawn against Denmark, they’re on two points, we’re on four, they’re celebrating with their fans, we’re on our knees.”

Emotions, body language and a photo of ‘defeat’: How Southgate turned England around

England v Spain: Gareth Southgate poised to keep faith with Kieran Trippier at left-back

08:23 , Luke Baker

Gareth Southgate is poised to keep faith with Kieran Trippier at left-back for England’s Euro 2024 final against Spain, according to reports.

In a largely expected move, the Three Lions boss looks set to pick the same line-up that started against Netherlands.

It means Luke Shaw is poised to start on the bench and will have to wait once more to impact the Berlin final.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Aaron Ramsdale opens up in England diary room at Euro 2024

08:22 , Jack Rathborn

THAT golf swing, reaching the #EURO2024 final, and what it all means to him... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Aaron Ramsdale's first-ever Diary Room was definitely worth the wait! 👏



🧤 @AaronRamsdale98 pic.twitter.com/ukc1Dmw0ba — England (@England) July 13, 2024

Some Basque fans pledge allegiance to Three Lions ahead of Euro final

08:15 , Barney Davis

Never more than when England are in a tournament, the mantra of ‘Scouse, not English’ is heard as justification for not getting behind the Three Lions in some quarters of Liverpool.

But it appears the Basque Autonomous Community have the same attitude to the Spanish national team.

One Atheltic Bilbao fan X account wrote: “If you don’t go with England this Sunday you don’t like football.”

Si este domingo no vas con Inglaterra no te gusta el futbol. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/DyHom4ouKp — Siertxo⚕️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_AsierATH) July 12, 2024

A Spain win at Euro 2024 could deliver a surprise new Ballon d’Or winner

08:12 , Jack Rathborn

The Ballon d’Or isn’t exactly an outright popularity contest, but there’s certainly more to who gets the award than a simple conversation of who has been the best player across the year.

Positionally, personality and prizes all seem to take huge standing in the overall podium rank, even now that the long-running era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominance appears to have reached its conclusion, following the former’s move to MLS.

As such, it’s down to performance levels at the elite end, yes, but inevitably also playing for one of the superclubs, achieving something momentous at club level - often several somethings - and then, in years when the calendar allows so, adding success at international level.

A Spain win at Euro 2024 could deliver a surprise new Ballon d’Or winner

BBC or ITV: Who should fans choose for the Euro 2024 final?

08:02 , Jack Rathborn

England v Spain is a tough match to call on Sunday but there is one contest for which we already know the result. The BBC and ITV will both broadcast the Euro 2024 final live, and the BBC is set to enjoy a significantly larger share of the viewing figures.

Three years ago, a peak of 31 million people tuned into the Euro 2020 final, which England lost to Italy on penalties. It was the UK’s most-watched TV event since Princess Diana’s funeral and the BBC picked up 25 million (81 per cent) of the audience, compared to ITV’s 5.9 million.

That difference is the natural consequence of trying to push Gillette razors at every possible interval, which seems to include the miniscule gap between national anthems and kick-off these days. But might that ratio shift this time around? Could ITV eat into the BBC’s giant share of the pie?

BBC or ITV: Who should fans choose for the Euro 2024 final?

Where will England fans in Berlin sit at the Olympiastadion?

08:00 , Barney Davis

The official allocation of 10,295 England will be situated behind one of the goals at the Olympiastadion.

Since renovations in 2004, the Olympiastadion has a permanent capacity of 74,475 seats and is the largest stadium in Germany for international football matches.

Despite the reduced view from the running track detaching fans from the action the atmosphere is expected to be feverish for the final.

Other England fans will be dotted around the stadium at different locations.

The Spanish supporters have been allocated their tickets at the opposite end.

England will play just their second competitive fixture at Berlin’s Olympiastadion in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

England leave Blankenhain base for Berlin final

07:52 , Jack Rathborn

(The FA via Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

Marc Guehi drawing on past triumph as inspiration for England’s European Championship ‘redemption’

07:42 , Jack Rathborn

For many an England player, winning a major final against Spain and scoring in it would represent a perfect day this weekend. For a couple, it has already happened. Not in a senior European Championships either but a World Cup, albeit at Under-17 level.

Phil Foden got the third and fifth goals, sandwiching a strike by Marc Guehi in a 5-2 win in 2017. “Very good memories,” said the centre-back, studying the footage seven years on. “We were playing against a really good team in Spain.”

As England came from 2-0 down in Kolkata and Gareth Southgate’s team now have conceded first in each of the last 16, the quarter-final and the semi-final before eventually prevailing, the similarities may yet continue. “I remember coming down the tunnel and we had scored just before half-time [through Rhian Brewster] and their heads went down,” Guehi recalled. “I think it was just a moment for us to be vocal and to say, ‘we’ve got this. It’s not going to happen again.’ It just showed the resilience of the team at the time to overcome such a tough moment for us.”

Marc Guehi’s past triumph an inspiration for England’s Euros ‘redemption’

Gary Lineker confirms BBC line-up for Euro 2024 final with surprise guest

07:32 , Jack Rathborn

Gary Lineker, who will lead the BBC’s flagship coverage of the Euro 2024 final on Sunday night, has revealed who will be joining him in the studio.

The BBC’s studio throughout the tournament has been based in an ideal location right in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, the same city where the final will be held at the Olympiastadion. They will have a location inside the impressive stadium for Sunday’s match.

Throughout the tournament, the BBC and ITV have alternated which matches each broadcaster has shown, but both will be showing the final.

Lineker revealed his presenting team on the Rest Is Football podcast, saying: “It’ll be a buzz on the BBC, we’ll all be there.

Gary Lineker confirms BBC line-up for Euro 2024 final with surprise guest

The simple idea that made Spain the most dangerous team in Europe

07:24 , Jack Rathborn

In Luis de la Fuente’s first international break with Spain back in March 2023, he stopped a training session at moments that the players didn’t expect. It’s an approach that has become familiar now, but was odd for the squad at the time.

One intervention was for goalkeeper Unai Simon to kick it long. Another was to work on set pieces, since De la Fuente’s predecessor Luis Enrique had insisted he “didn’t have time”. These are rudimentarily pragmatic elements that seem to run against Spain’s ideological purism, the pressing-possession that has dominated the game for 16 years, but that was part of the point.

By contrast, Enrique gave long instructional talks with a giant screen after sessions, which began to contribute to a sense of detachment and drift. This was the great frustration with his regime. It had seemed like a vibrant new era with a new generation, but ended up falling to all of the same old flaws Spain have suffered since 2012.

The simple idea that made Spain the most dangerous team in Europe

Euro 2024 final: England and Spain fans soak up Berlin atmosphere

07:16 , Jack Rathborn

(Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

(Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

(EPA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Uefa confirm baffling Golden Boot decision ahead of Euro 2024 final

07:08 , Jack Rathborn

Uefa have confirmed how the Golden Boot will be awarded after the Euro 2024 final on Sunday, with Harry Kane still in the running to claim it for a second major international tournament.

Having scored six times at the 2018 World Cup to claim top scorer on that occasion, the Bayern Munich front man and Three Lions skipper has netted three so far in Germany this summer.

Scoring from the penalty spot against Netherlands in the semis - after also finding the target against Denmark and in extra time against Slovakia - put Kane level at the top with Dani Olmo of Spain, Cody Gakpo of Netherlands, Jamal Musiala of hosts Germany, Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze and Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz.

Uefa confirm baffling Golden Boot decision ahead of Euro 2024 final

England vs Spain referee: Who is Euro 2024 final official Francois Letexier?

07:00 , Jack Rathborn

Francois Letexier will take charge of England’s Euro 2024 final against Spain in Berlin on Sunday night.

The 35-year-old French official, a FIFA-listed referee since 2017, has been the man in the middle in three matches so far at Euro 2024: Spain’s last-16 win over Georgia, and the group-stage clashes between Denmark-Serbia and Croatia-Albania.

Letexier refereed the 2023 UEFA Super Cup final between Manchester City and Sevilla and was the fourth official for the 2024 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley. He has also been selected to officiate at the Paris Olympics this summer.

England vs Spain referee: Who is Euro 2024 final official Francois Letexier?

England v Spain TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 final

Saturday 13 July 2024 18:54 , Jack Rathborn

England reached their second major final under Gareth Southgate with victory over the Netherlands and will take on Spain in Berlin as they seek to end a run of 58 years without a major men’s trophy.

Ollie Watkins scored a stunning late winning goal to set England on the road to Berlin, just as the match looked like it would be headed for extra time, and even penalties.

For large parts of the clash with the Dutch, England looked a different side to the one who struggled to create clear-cut chances against Slovakia, and Kobbie Mainoo and Phil Foden showed their best form of the tournament.

Spain will be a different challenge. They have come through the significantly harder side of the draw, beating hosts Germany and World Cup finalists France on their route to the final, and will have had an extra day of rest compared to England, having played their semi-final the previous day.

England v Spain TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 final

England’s fate and a key advantage over Spain can end 58 years of hurt

Saturday 13 July 2024 18:53 , Jack Rathborn

Gareth Southgate allowed himself a mere three hours’ sleep after the semi-final win over Netherlands, before delving into analysis of Spain. That’s the scale of the challenge for the Euro 2024 final. That’s the scale of the game, as the England manager has already stated – twice – that his team need to be “perfect” in order to win. There was still no weariness about such exertions, however. There are only “healthy nerves”.

The smiles around the England camp emphasise that, in an atmosphere that is completely different to what it was like even two weeks ago. At that point, there was a risk of a bored disgruntlement taking hold, that could have made this campaign like 2010 or even 2000. It might instead be like 1966, with a chance for a grand redemption of Euro 2020.

While most of the players are just looking ahead to Sunday, some can’t help discussing that defeat to Italy at Wembley. Declan Rice has admitted it will “haunt” him “forever”. That’s only if this is another defeat, and Sunday sees England become the first ever team to lose consecutive European Championship finals, while Spain become the first to win this trophy four times.

England v Spain

Saturday 13 July 2024 16:07 , Sonia Twigg

England take on Spain in a bid to end a run of 58 years without a major men’s trophy. The match will take place in the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Gareth Southgate’s side have been reliant on a number of late goals to reach the final, while Spain have been one of the most in-form teams of the tournament, beating France and Germany on their road to Berlin.

Follow all the latest news and build up from Berlin in The Independent’s live blog coverage.