Euro 2024 final: Date, time, where to watch and more

Pubs will be able to extend their opening hours to 1am if England or Scotland make it to the Euro 2024 semi-finals - Getty Images/Belinda Jiao

All Euro 2024 roads lead to Berlin as 24 teams do battle to be crowned the best in Europe.

The top two teams from each group of four – there are six groups in total – will qualify for the last-16, along with the four best third-place teams. The tournament will then follow a one-leg, knock-out format – quarter-finals, semi-finals and final – until the winner lifts the trophy.

When is the Euro 2024 final?

Sunday, July 14, 2024.

What time does it start?

The final will kick-off at 8pm (BST).

Where will it be played?

In Berlin at the Olympiastadion. It is the home of Hertha Berlin and has a capacity of 71,000, making it the biggest venue at Euro 2024.

What channel will it be on?

BBC and ITV will both be showing the showpiece event.

Latest news

Pubs and bars in England and Wales will be allowed to stay open until 1am for the semi-finals and final of this summer’s European Championship if one of the home nations makes it that far.‌

Home Secretary James Cleverly has confirmed plans to relax licensing hours if England or Scotland reach the final week of the tournament in Germany.‌

Cleverly plans to use powers that allow him to make an order relaxing licensing hours to mark occasions of “exceptional national significance” following the results of a consultation carried out towards the end of last year.‌

He said: “Over the coming weeks we will all be getting ready to support our home nations in what will be a busy summer of sport and a proud moment for Britain.‌

“We have listened to the public through our consultation and will be extending pub licensing hours should England or Scotland reach the semi-finals or final of Euro 2024.‌

“This boost to the hospitality sector will allow friends, families and communities to come together for longer to watch their nation hopefully bring it home.”‌

However, pubs in Scotland may not be afforded the same leeway.

A Scottish Government spokesman said they could not make a similar order and that it would be up to councils.

The spokesperson said: “Unlike in England, licensing boards in Scotland are independent regulatory bodies and it is up to them whether or not they grant general extensions of licensed hours if they consider it appropriate to do so in connection with a special event of local or national significance. We are sure local licensing boards will respond sensitively to any individual requests made to adjust licensing hours taking into account the views of local communities and other key interests.”

Licensing powers are devolved to Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Euro 2024 full fixtures and route to the final

Group games

Friday, June 14

Germany vs Scotland (Munich, kick-off 8pm BST, ITV)

Saturday, June 15

Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne, KO 2pm, ITV)

Spain vs Croatia (Berlin, KO 5pm, ITV)

Italy vs Albania (Dortmund, KO 8pm, BBC)

Sunday, June 16

Poland vs Netherlands (Hamburg, KO 2pm, BBC)

Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart, KO 5pm, ITV)

Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen, KO 8pm, BBC)

Monday, June 17

Romania vs Ukraine (Munich, KO 2pm, BBC)

Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, KO 5pm, ITV)

Austria vs France (Dusseldorf, KO 8pm, ITV)

Tuesday, June 18

Turkey vs Georgia (Dortmund, KO 5pm, BBC)

Portugal vs Czech Republic (Leipzig, KO 8pm, BBC)

Wednesday, June 19

Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg, KO 2pm, ITV)

Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart, KO 5pm, BBC)

Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne, KO 8pm, BBC)

Thursday, June 20

Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich, KO 2pm, ITV)

Denmark vs England (Frankfurt, KO 5pm, BBC)

Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, KO 8pm, ITV)

Friday, June 21

Slovakia vs Ukraine (Dusseldorf, KO 2pm, BBC)

Poland vs Austria (Berlin, KO 5pm, ITV)

Netherlands vs France (Leipzig, KO 8pm, BBC)

Saturday, June 22

Georgia vs Czech Republic (Hamburg, KO 2pm, BBC)

Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund, KO 5pm, ITV)

Belgium vs Romania (Cologne, KO 8pm, ITV)

Sunday, June 23

Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt, KO 8pm, BBC)

Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart, KO 8pm, BBC)

Monday, June 24

Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig, KO 8pm, BBC)

Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf, KO 8pm, BBC)

Tuesday, June 25

Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin, KO 5pm, BBC)

France vs Poland (Dortmund, KO 5pm, BBC)

England vs Slovenia (Cologne, KO 8pm, ITV)

Denmark vs Serbia (Munich, KO 8pm, ITV)

Wednesday, June 26

Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt, KO 5pm, BBC)

Ukraine vs Belgium (Stuttgart, KO 5pm, BBC)

Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg, KO 8pm, ITV)

Georgia vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, KO 8pm, ITV)

Rest days on June 27 & 28

Round of 16

Saturday, June 29

37 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, KO 8pm)

38 2A vs 2B (Berlin, KO 5pm)

Sunday, June 30

39 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, KO 8pm)

40 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, KO 5pm)

Monday, July 1

41 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, KO 8pm)

42 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf, KO 5pm)

Tuesday, July 2

43 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, KO 5pm)

44 1D vs 2F (Leipzig, KO 8pm)

Rest days on July 3 & 4

Quarter-finals

Friday, July 5

45 W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart, KO 5pm)

46 W41 vs W42 (Hamburg, KO 8pm)

Saturday, July 6

47 W43 vs W44 (Berlin, KO 8pm)

48 W40 vs W38 (Dusseldorf, KO 5pm)

Rest days on July 7 & 8

Semi-finals

Tuesday, July 9

49 W45 vs W46 (Munich, KO 8pm)

Wednesday, July 10

50 W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, KO 8pm)

Rest days on July 11, 12 & 13

Final

Sunday, July 14

W49 vs W50 (Berlin, KO 8pm)

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024?

England: 10/3

France: 4/1

Germany: 6/1

Spain: 9/1

Portugal: 9/1

Italy: 16/1

Belgium: 16/1

Netherlands: 16/1

Croatia: 40/1

Denmark: 50/1

Scotland: 100/1

