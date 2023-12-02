Euro 2024 draw LIVE: England, Scotland and Wales discover finals opponents for Germany

The Uefa European Championship trophy on the stage (Getty Images)

The Euro 2024 finals draw takes place in Hamburg, Germany this evening with England, Scotland and Wales among the teams waiting to learn their fate.

Gareth Southgate and Steve Clarke’s sides are guaranteed a place in Germany after successful qualification campaigns, while Robert Page will hope the Dragons can negotiate the play-offs to book their place too.

Germany football is in a peculiar place, with Julian Nagelsmann now in charge, and rising tension between the federation and the Bundesliga offers a strange dynamic to the build-up to next summer’s tournament. The hosts will begin their bid for a fourth European crown, having last won the trophy on English soil at Euro 96, defeating Czech Republic 2-1 thanks to Oliver Bierhoff’s golden goal.

Follow live updates as each team learns their opponents and path to the final in Berlin on 14 July, plus reaction and analysis from our chief football writer Miguel Delaney in Hamburg:

As legends like Gianluigi Buffon and Miroslav Klose start to decide what Euro 2024 will look like, most of its audience will be watching the Premier League and the other domestic competitions. That will of course change by June, but 5pm Saturday is a strange time for a draw, that maybe touches on the strange place both the competition and Uefa are in right now.

It’s not even like this draw holds the anxiety supporters used to associate with such events for major nations like England. That isn’t down to how good Gareth Southgate’s team are right now, either. No matter what names come out, over half of the competition will be spent eliminating a third of the field. The 36-game group stage will see 16 teams out of 24 go through to the next round.

It is literally harder to get knocked out. That has of course been the case for most of the qualification campaign, a problem when a competition has been so expanded. It almost feels like it would be better to just finally push the Euros out to a more symmetrical 32 teams and considerably shorten the way you get there. As it is, Buffon and Klose will almost be deciding another preliminary stage in Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie concert hall on Saturday. It should be acknowledged that Euro 2020 was immediately an entertaining tournament but it was still lopsided and it’s hard not to put part of the emotion down to the fact it was one of the first major events with crowds after Covid.

When is the Euro 2024 group stage draw?

The draw ceremony for the Euro 2024 group stage takes place on Saturday 2 December from 5pm GMT (6pm local time) in Hamburg.

How to watch

The Euro 2024 draw will be shown on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 5:15pm GMT. The draw will also be streamed live online on Uefa’s official website, YouTube channel and app.

Welcome to Independent Sport’s coverage of the Euro 2024 finals draw ahead of next summer’s tournament in Germany.

England, Scotland and Wales, who will need to negotiate the play-offs, will discover their opponents for the group stages and a potential path to the Berlin final on 14 July.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions and France are the favourites, with defending champions Italy back in a major tournament after failing to qualify for the Qatar World Cup.

Follow all the build-up, live updates, analysis and reaction with our chief football writer Miguel Delaney in Hamburg.