Euro 2024 draw LIVE! England and Scotland learn group-stage opponents at UEFA ceremony today

England and Scotland are among those who will learn their fates for the European Championships in Germany at today’s UEFA draw. In what has been widely tipped as Gareth Southgate’s final tournament in charge of the Three Lions, the pressure is on. Favourites along with France, this is newfound territory.

After reaching the final at the delayed Euro 2020, it feels like now or never for many of the group who have taken England so far since the World Cup in 2018. Jude Bellingham might be the centre-piece for years to come, but a lot of his senior teammates could be close to the end of their international careers.

For Scotland, the expectations are lower but Steve Clarke has spoken about making real progress and getting out of the group stage. Wales could yet join the party too but will first need to navigate a play-off. Follow the ceremony for the Euro 2024 draw LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog!

Time and venue: 5.15pm GMT; Hamburg

TV channel and live stream: UEFA's website

Confirmed pots and seeds

When will Euro 2024 be played?

Euro 2024 draw: England's best and worst case scenarios for group stage

15:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

England will learn their group-stage opponents for next summer's European Championship when the Euro 2024 draw takes place at Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall today.

The Three Lions breezed through qualifying unbeaten and it is a measure of their progress under Gareth Southgate that nothing short of winning next summer's Euros will be considered a success in what is expected to be the manager's final tournament.

As one the five group winners with the most points in qualifying, England are one of six top seeds for the tournament, joining hosts Germany in Pot 1 along with France, Belgium, Portugal and Spain.

Euro 2024: When will tournament be played?

14:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Group stage: June 14 - June 26

Round of 16: June 29 - July 2

Quarter-finals: July 5/July 6

Semi-finals: July 9/July 10

Final: July 14

Euro 2024 draw: Confirmed pots and seeds

14:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pot 1

Germany (hosts)

Portugal

France

Spain

Belgium

England

Pot 2

Hungary

Turkey

Romania

Denmark

Albania

Austria

Pot 3

Netherlands

Scotland

Croatia

Slovenia

Slovakia

Czech Republic

Pot 4

Italy

Serbia

Switzerland

Play-off winner A

Play-off winner B

Play-off winner C

Euro 2024 draw today: TV channel and live stream

14:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The draw will be broadcast in full for free on BBC Two, with coverage beginning at 5.15pm GMT.

Live stream: The draw will be broadcast for free via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and Uefa’s website, YouTube and social media channels.

Live blog: You can follow the draw as it happens via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

14:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of the Euro 2024 group stage draw today.

The draw takes place in Hamburg and will begin at 5.15pm GMT.