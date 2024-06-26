Euro 2024: Who could England play next and when? Possible opponents for last-16 knockout stage

England have topped Group C at Euro 2024 despite being held to a turgid goalless draw against Slovenia in Cologne.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions delivered a marginally better performance after last week’s dire 1-1 draw with Denmark that followed a shaky opening 1-0 win over Serbia.

While an improved second-half display sparked largely by the positive performances of Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer off the bench was ultimately not enough to yield any goals, Denmark’s stalemate with Serbia in Munich meant they did not live to regret it in the end.

England had already been guaranteed a place in the last 16 following Spain’s 1-0 win over Albania on Monday night, with attentions now turning to the knockout phase - where they have landed in the opposite half of the draw to heavyweights such as Germany, France, Spain and Portugal in one huge positive.

So who could England play next and how can you watch all the action?

England midfielder Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring the only goal in the Three Lions’ 1-0 win over Serbia on June 16 (Getty Images)

Who could England play in the Euro 2024 last 16?

The full last-16 schedule won’t be determined until all the group-stage matches are over on Wednesday, June 26.

As with the group stages, the matches will be played at various stadiums in Germany, including Berlin, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, and Frankfurt.

The first knockout game will be between Switzerland and Italy at 5pm on Saturday, June 29 in Berlin.

As England won Group C, they will now play one of the best third-placed teams from Group D, Group E, or Group F on June 30.

As things stand, England are most likely to play the Netherlands in the last 16 in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday at 5pm, with Ronald Koeman’s side having lost to Austria - who finished top ahead of France - in their Group D finale on Tuesday.

Given the make-up of the third-placed teams, if Czech Republic beat Turkey or Georgia beat Portugal then Slovakia or Ukraine could be England’s next opponents.

If England had finished second in Group C, they would have faced Germany in Dortmund at 8pm on Saturday, June 29. Instead that task now falls to Denmark.

If England had finished third, they would have played either the winner of Group F, Portugal, in Frankfurt at 8pm on Monday, July 1 or the Group E winners — which Romania are currently top, but Belgium are favourites to top — at 5pm in Munich on Tuesday, July 2.

Should England survive the knockouts, they would reach the quarter-finals starting on Friday, July 5.

Denmark’s Joakim Maehle (5) trips England's Jarrod Bowen (20) during the two countries’ Euro 2024 Group C match in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, June 20 (AP)

Where to watch England play in the Euro 2024 last 16

The BBC and ITV are broadcasting all the Euro 2024 matches live.

The BBC and ITV are sharing the 36 group games between them before the bulk of the knockout fixtures are allocated later.

However, we know that England’s last-16 game on Sunday will be screened free-to-air on ITV, with coverage beginning at 3:30pm BST.