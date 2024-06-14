Euro 2024 today: Including Germany vs Scotland TV channel, time and odds

The Scots are in town for the opening Euro 2024 match with Germany - Reuters/Leonhard Simon

Euro 2024, the 17th edition of the Uefa European Championship gets underway today, with hosts Germany taking on Scotland in Munich in the opening match.

Italy are the defending champions, having won Euro 2020 (which was played in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic) by beating England on penalties at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s England are also among the highly-fancied teams, alongside two-time world champions France, hosts Germany, Spain and Belgium.

What’s happening today?

Germany vs Scotland, 8pm, ITV

Tonight is the opening match of Euro 2024, featuring the hosts Germany and Scotland, appearing in their first overseas tournament since 1998. Before the match gets underway, fans will be treated to the traditional tournament opening ceremony.

Opening ceremony start time

The Euro 2024 opening ceremony will take place before tonight’s match between Germany and Scotland in Munich. It will be an estimated 30-minute show to act as the curtain-raised to the Group A match.

Uefa has confirmed that German football legend Franz Beckenbauer, who passed away in January at the age of 78, will be honoured at the ceremony with Bernard Dietz and Jurgen Klinsmann, Germany’s two living Euros-winning captains, joining Beckenbauer’s wife Heidi on the pitch with the tournament trophy beforehand.

The line-up of artists set to perform has not been announced yet.

Coverage starts on ITV at 6.30pm with the formal ceremony expected to start closer to 7pm UK time.

Today’s predictions and odds

Germany 2 Scotland 1

The pressure will be on the hosts to open their campaign with a win. Scotland will be backed by a feverish Tartan Army following but recent form suggests they will come up just short.

Germany win 1/4

Draw 5/1

Scotland win 11/1

When is Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 starts today and ends a month later on Sunday, July 14.

The top two teams from each group of four will qualify for the round of 16, along with the four best third-place teams. The tournament will then follow a one-leg knock-out format until the champion is crowned in the final.

Key tournament dates

The group stage runs until June 26, with the knockouts starting three days later on June 29.

Round of 16: June 29-July 2

Quarter-finals: July 5-6

Semi-finals: July 9-10

Final: July 14

Where is it?

The tournament will be held in Germany, with 10 host cities: Dortmund, Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

Euro 2024 teams

A total of 24 teams will compete at the tournament. Poland, Ukraine and Georgia were the last to confirm their places, via the play-offs.

How to watch Euro 2024 on TV

The BBC and ITV/STV will share broadcast rights for the European Championship in the United Kingdom.

The BBC will show England’s first two matches against Serbia and Denmark after ITV banked on Gareth Southgate’s men reaching at least the semi-finals.

ITV picked England’s potentially-decisive final Group C game against Slovenia, plus any last-16 fixture involving the Three Lions and any semi-final.

The BBC will show any England quarter-final, with both channels – as always – sharing the final.

The opening match of the tournament between Scotland and hosts Germany will be on ITV, with the BBC picking the Scots’ other Group A games, against Switzerland and Hungary.

Fixtures, results, groups and brackets

Euro 2024 fixtures and results can be found via our Euro 2024 hub.

Euro 2024 tickets

Fans can apply for tickets for any team via the Uefa Euro 2024 ticket portal.

What is the official Euro 2024 song?

Italian DJ group Meduza, American pop-rock giants OneRepublic and German pop icon Kim Petras have united to create the official song for the Euros. It’s called Fire. According to the tournament organisers the song “merges the Italian group’s much-loved anthemic house production, OneRepublic’s compelling soundscapes and Leony’s pop expertise into a track that embodies the fervour and spirit of football and music fans alike.”

Judge it for yourself here:

Euro 2024 ball

The official Adidas Euro 2024 ball is known as Fussballliebe, which is German for ‘love of football’. According to Uefa, the design is inspired by the joy of football and the energy of the tournament. As well as using recycled polyester and water-based ink, the ball is made from more sustainable bio-based materials than any previous Adidas official match ball. Corn fibres, sugar cane, wood pulp and rubber have been included in each layer of the ball.

Illustrations of each of the stadiums being used for the tournament feature on the ball, alongside the name of each host city.

The ball will also use Adidas’ connected ball technology to send data in real time to officials, helping to produce faster offside and handball decisions.

The Adidas 'Fussballliebe' to be used at Euro 2024 - Getty Images/Lars Baron

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024?

Betting on Euro 2024? Take a look at these Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers