Euro 2024 bracket: Live group standings, full knockout round schedule

The group stage of Euro 2024 is wrapping up, with 16 teams moving on to the knockout stage after three group matches. The top two teams from each of the six groups advance, along with the four highest ranked third-place teams.

The Round of 16 begins on June 29, with the final set for July 14 in Berlin. Italy is the defending champion and faces Switzerland to begin the knockout stage.

Here's the bracket for Euro 2024, along with group standings:

Euro 2024 bracket

Round of 16

June 29

Switzerland vs. Italy (Match 38)

Germany vs. Denmark (Match 37)

June 30

England vs. 3rd place from Group D/E (Match 40)

Spain vs. 3rd place from Group E/F (Match 39)

July 1

France vs. Group E runner-up (Match 42)

Portugal vs. 3rd place from Group A/C (Match 41)

July 2

Group E winner vs. 3rd place from group C/D (Match 43)

Austria vs. Group F runner-up (Match 44)

Quarterfinals

July 5

Germany/Denmark vs. Match 39 winner (Match 45)

Match 41 winner vs. Match 42 winner (Match 46)

July 6

Switzerland/Italy vs. Match 40 winner (Match 48)

Match 43 winner vs. Match 44 winner (Match 47)

Semifinals

July 9

Match 45 winner vs. Match 46 winner

July 10

Match 47 vs. Match 48 winner

Final

Semifinal winners, July 14

Euro 2024 standings

Bold indicates team advanced, italics eliminated

Group A

Germany – 7 points Switzerland – 5 points Hungary – 3 points (possible knockout stage based on ranking) Scotland – 1 point (eliminated)

Group B

Spain – 9 points Italy – 4 points Croatia – 3 points (possible knockout stage based on ranking) Albania – 1 point (eliminated)

Group C

England – 5 points Denmark – 3 points (tiebreaker: fewer yellow cards) Slovenia – 3 points (qualifies as third place) Serbia – 2 points (eliminated)

Group D

Austria – 6 points France – 5 points Netherlands – 4 points Poland – 1 point (eliminated)

Group E

Through two games, final group match Wednesday

Romania – 3 points, +1 GD Belgium – 3 points, +1 GD Slovakia – 3 points, 0 GD Ukraine – 3 points, -2 GD

Group F

Through two games, final group match Wednesday

Portugal – 6 points Turkey – 3 points Czech Republic – 1 point Georgia – 1 point

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Euro 2024 standings: Bracket for knockout round, live group tables