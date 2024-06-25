Euro 2024 bracket: Live group standings, full knockout round schedule
The group stage of Euro 2024 is wrapping up, with 16 teams moving on to the knockout stage after three group matches. The top two teams from each of the six groups advance, along with the four highest ranked third-place teams.
The Round of 16 begins on June 29, with the final set for July 14 in Berlin. Italy is the defending champion and faces Switzerland to begin the knockout stage.
Here's the bracket for Euro 2024, along with group standings:
Euro 2024 bracket
Round of 16
June 29
Switzerland vs. Italy (Match 38)
Germany vs. Denmark (Match 37)
June 30
England vs. 3rd place from Group D/E (Match 40)
Spain vs. 3rd place from Group E/F (Match 39)
July 1
France vs. Group E runner-up (Match 42)
Portugal vs. 3rd place from Group A/C (Match 41)
July 2
Group E winner vs. 3rd place from group C/D (Match 43)
Austria vs. Group F runner-up (Match 44)
Quarterfinals
July 5
Germany/Denmark vs. Match 39 winner (Match 45)
Match 41 winner vs. Match 42 winner (Match 46)
July 6
Switzerland/Italy vs. Match 40 winner (Match 48)
Match 43 winner vs. Match 44 winner (Match 47)
Semifinals
July 9
Match 45 winner vs. Match 46 winner
July 10
Match 47 vs. Match 48 winner
Final
Semifinal winners, July 14
Euro 2024 standings
Bold indicates team advanced, italics eliminated
Group A
Germany – 7 points
Switzerland – 5 points
Hungary – 3 points (possible knockout stage based on ranking)
Scotland – 1 point (eliminated)
Group B
Spain – 9 points
Italy – 4 points
Croatia – 3 points (possible knockout stage based on ranking)
Albania – 1 point (eliminated)
Group C
England – 5 points
Denmark – 3 points (tiebreaker: fewer yellow cards)
Slovenia – 3 points (qualifies as third place)
Serbia – 2 points (eliminated)
Group D
Austria – 6 points
France – 5 points
Netherlands – 4 points
Poland – 1 point (eliminated)
Group E
Through two games, final group match Wednesday
Romania – 3 points, +1 GD
Belgium – 3 points, +1 GD
Slovakia – 3 points, 0 GD
Ukraine – 3 points, -2 GD
Group F
Through two games, final group match Wednesday
Portugal – 6 points
Turkey – 3 points
Czech Republic – 1 point
Georgia – 1 point
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Euro 2024 standings: Bracket for knockout round, live group tables