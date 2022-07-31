Euro 2022 final: Prince William and Charlotte send good luck message to Lionesses

Prince William has wished the Lionesses good luck ahead of the Euro 2022 final in a Instagram video with his daughter.

In the video, William, 40, with Princess Charlotte on his lap, praises the Lionesses for getting to the final, before finishing the video, Charlotte says “good luck and I hope you win” as she waves to the camera.

In a social media post, the royal added: “Good luck tonight Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you!”

England will take on eight time champions Germany later on Sunday in a bid to pick up their first major trophy in the history of the women’s game.