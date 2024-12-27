Euro 2016 foe to friend - Coleman's Belgian reunion

Chris Coleman celebrates during Wales' win over Belgium at Euro 2016 [Getty Images]

Wales 3, Belgium 1.

Arguably the greatest result in the history of Welsh football.

And a career-defining night for Chris Coleman as he led unheralded Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 with a shock victory over what was then the world's second best team.

So you might think Belgium would be the last place Coleman would go for a job – even a mini break in Brussels might be seen as a bit risky given the crushing disappointment he inflicted on the country and its football fanbase eight years ago.

But the "Torturer of the Red Devils" – as one Belgian broadcaster not-so-subtly put it – has gone from foe to friend after taking over as head coach of Belgian top-flight club OH Leuven.

Like an assassin stepping into the home of one of his victims.

"At any given moment, they don't let me forget about 2016," said Coleman, who moved to Leuven after leaving his head coach role at Cypriot side AEL Limassol in November.

"It's etched in their memories. At my very first press conference there were a lot of questions about that time, and the history between Wales and Belgium. Of all the places I could've gone to next!

"Ok, there was THAT game in the quarter-finals, but we had lots of other great games against Belgium in Brussels and Cardiff.

"Like Wales, Belgium is a very proud nation. They want their national team to do well.

"It's the same as it is with us – when there's a negative result or performance it doesn't sit so well.

"So in 2016 I think they thought they'd get a tough game against Wales, but that they'd probably go through to the semi-finals. It was played in Lille right on the doorstep of Belgium, so everything was set up nicely for them, but on the night everything went against them. That came as a big surprise.

"They'll never ever forget it, but there's no bitterness towards me. I've been chatting to supporters about it, and they always approach it with a smile."

Chris Coleman is now head coach at OH Leuven [Getty Images]

Another new step on a coaching odyssey

After stepping down as Wales boss in 2017, Coleman had a short spell at Sunderland before trying his luck abroad at clubs in China, Greece and Cyprus.

The 54-year-old is now relishing the challenge of competing against Belgian giants like Anderlecht, Antwerp and Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League after moving to a city situated around 16 miles east of Brussels.

"I'm loving it here. The city is lovely and the people are very friendly," said Coleman.

"I wasn't so happy in Cyprus if I'm honest, for various different reasons. I was on my way home from there when this opportunity came along, and I was super excited to take the opportunity.

"It's obviously a very good league with some huge teams in it."

OH Leuven were struggling before Coleman's arrival, but the former Fulham boss has only lost one of his first five games in charge, and oversaw a goalless draw with Anderlecht on 1 December.

"It's been a good few weeks," he said. "I know there's still loads of challenges ahead – I've been in football long enough to know you have highs and lows.

"But I'm really pleased to be here, and think my experience here will definitely make me better."

Wales have faced Belgium four times since Euro 2016 [Getty Images]

Familiar rivals reunited on World Cup trail

Belgium – again! That was pretty much the reaction of many Wales fans after Craig Bellamy's side were drawn in the same qualifying group as the Red Devils for the 2026 World Cup.

Wales' trip to Belgium in June 2025 will be the fifth meeting between the sides since that famous win by Coleman's class of 2016.

Kazakhstan, North Macedonia and Liechtenstein are Wales' other opponents in Group J, with matches beginning in March.

Belgium or Wales to top the group? A tough one for Coleman to call – the country he now works in against the land of his birth.

"It's not a problem!" he smiles.

"What I would say is this current Belgium team is still a good one, but it's not the Belgium team from 2016 that's for sure.

"We have a new manager now in Craig Bellamy and a new style of play. He's had a very promising start (with six games unbeaten).

"Can we qualify? Why not. Put it this way - if we did win (the qualifying group) would it be such a huge shock? We've done it three times now, qualifying for two European Championships and a World Cup.

"This new Wales team, all the signs are very, very good and promising. So it wouldn't be a huge shock if we did."

Wales Women have qualified for their first major tournament [Getty Images]

"Don't be afraid to dream" – can the women emulate the men?

It might have taken another eight years, but Rhian Wilkinson's side have finally managed to do what Coleman's team did and qualify for a major tournament, the first ever for the women's side.

They will also play England in the group stages in Switzerland, just as Wales did in 2016.

Can they possibly go all the way to the semi-finals as the men did in France?

"The one thing I'd say to them is 'don't be afraid to dream' – about beating anyone or achieving anything they want to," Coleman said.

"Look what happened to us. Once you break through that ceiling, anything's possible in football.

"They're going to have a whole nation behind them. I'd just say to them 'go into that tournament, believe in yourselves and enjoy every moment'. They deserve it. They've earned it.

"We'll all be right behind them."

You can hear more from Coleman on BBC Radio Wales Sport's Review of the Year programme, at 14.00 BST on Saturday, 28 December and available afterwards on BBC Sounds.