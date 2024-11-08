Ethan Roberts scores 25, Pennsylvania downs Maryland-Eastern Shore 87-84

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ethan Roberts scored 25 points to help Pennsylvania defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 87-84 on Thursday night.

Roberts had 10 rebounds for the Quakers (2-0). Sam Brown scored 22 points while shooting 5 for 15 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. George Smith shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Ketron Shaw led the Hawks (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Chris Flippin added 20 points and 13 rebounds. Kyrell Shaw had 16 points.

