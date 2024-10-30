Ethan Nwaneri sets another record for Arsenal with wonder goal at Preston

Mikel Arteta confirmed his teenage midfielder Ethan Nwaneri is ready to play a major role in the Arsenal first team after he scored again in only his second start.

A first goal since January for Gabriel Jesus and a bullet header from half-time substitute Kai Havertz were impressive but were both put in the shade by Nwaneri’s sensational strike in a 3-0 League Cup win at Championship Preston. The goal also made him the youngest-ever Arsenal player, at 17 years and 223 days to score in each of his first two starts for the club.

Asked if he was ready to start in the Premier League too – with Newcastle United away next up for Arteta’s men, the Arsenal manager said: “Certainly! If not he wouldn’t have played tonight, he wouldn’t have played three days ago against Liverpool. He’s there. He’s showing every day what he’s capable of. You see his teammates; they give the ball all the time. That’s a great sign. We’ve got some player there.”

Nwaneri has been part of Arteta’s masterplan since he selected him to be the youngest player in Premier League history aged 15. Now he is beginning to be proven right in his long-term objective.

Reacting to the young Englishman’s goal, Arteta added: “He did it yesterday in training so we’re getting used to that. He’s a big talent, he’s got the right attitude, he’s got the right players and context around him and we need to make sure that we put brick by brick. But we have some player there!”

Another teenager celebrating was goalkeeper Tommy Setford, who recorded a clean sheet on his debut. And Ayden Heaven, also 18, came on as a sub. The match also gave Arteta a chance to rotate his line up as ben White sat out the game nursing an injury issue and William Saliba returned from his weekend suspension against Liverpool. Gabriel was sidelined by the injury he sustained in that Sunday draw.