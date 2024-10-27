ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown analysts are very critical of Jerry Jones, Cowboys

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan was critical of Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones during ESPN’s morning show.

The analysts on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown pregame show were very critical of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the team during the network’s pregame show on Sunday.

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan and former standout players Teddy Bruschi and Alex Smith took turns taking jabs on the struggling team.

Their comments came after Jones criticized coach Mike McCarthy’s offense during his weekly radio show.

Ryan said if his owner spoke about him like that he’d put a ‘for sale sign” in his front yard and “I’m packing my bags.”

Ryan said that Jones doesn’t deserve the criticism.

“They are putting the blame on the dang coach here. Mike McCarthy is a damn good coach,” Ryan said. “Mike McCarthy hasn’t forgotten how to coach. They’ve forgotten how to play defense, they have forgotten how to run the ball.”

Former New England standout Teddy Bruschi added: “Having an environment that is conducive to winning is something the Cowboys do not have ... This is a circus. I have never played for Dallas, but it is a circus down there.”

And former NFL quarterback Alex Smith puts the blame on Jones, who is also the team’s general manager and makes all of the roster decisions.

“This is GM Jerry (Jones) deflecting (the blame),” Smith said. “The fact is this roster is not very good, especially on offense.

“There’s only one person on this entire offense that scares you and that’s CeeDee Lamb. And they can’t get him the ball because it’s so easy (for defense to defend him). ... No one else on this offense can produce ... Nobody else scares you. The roster is not good. Jerry (Jones) needs to look in the mirror.”

Ryan agreed with Smith’s assessment. He referred to that Jones’ answer to solving the Cowboys’ running back problem was adding aging veterans Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook.

“Ezekiel Elliott was great five years ago; Dalvin Cook was great, five years ago,” Ryan said. “If that;s your answer, you have real issues.