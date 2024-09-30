ESPN Chronicles Some of Basketball’s Top Players in ‘Clutch: The NBA Playoffs,’ Set to Premiere Next Week (EXCLUSIVE)

ESPN has picked up the eight-part original series “Clutch: The NBA Playoffs,” which chronicles the most recent 2024 NBA Playoffs via the personal and professional stories of players including Zion Williamson, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, P.J. Washington and Jaylen Brown. The ESPN Original series premieres Oct. 7 on ESPN2 at 11:30 p.m. ET, and then will be available to stream on ESPN+ an hour later.

“The NBA Playoffs are defined by competition and drama, and with ‘Clutch,’ we’re excited to show fans a new side of an unforgettable post-season,” said Lindsay Rovegno, vice president of production for ESPN Originals. “This series provides a unique perspective on some of the most compelling players in the game, showcasing their drive, resilience, and passion as they chase a championship. It’s about more than basketball – it’s about legacy, and we’re proud to tell these stories in a way we know viewers will love.”

The premiere episode, “Changing of the Guard,” looks at the new generation of players like Williamson and De’Aaron Fox, and how they’re taking on aging NBA legends like LeBron James and Steph Curry. “In high-stakes play-in games, Zion challenges LeBron, while Fox takes on the Warriors dynasty as he looks to create his own legacy in nearby Sacramento. Can these two players meet the standard set by their heroes?” reads the logline.

That episode will also re-air on ESPN on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. ET. Episode 2, “Foundation First,” premieres immediately following at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, and then Episode 3, “Killer Instinct,” runs at 9 p.m. ET.

Episode 4, “Hunter vs. Hunted,” premieres Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, and then Episode 5, “Make Your Name” follows that evening at 5 p.m. ET. Episode 6, “Redemption,” runs on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. ET, while Episode 7, “Beyond The Game,” airs on ESPN on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. ET. The series then wraps at 2 p.m. ET with Episode 8, “Finally.”

Here’s the logline to that last episode: “After 6 grueling weeks of playoff basketball, The NBA Finals are here. Celtics duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown zero in on an 18th championship banner for their city, supported by the veteran leadership of Al Horford, who might only have one last chance to win a title. Meanwhile, in his inaugural Finals appearance, transcendent talent Luka Dončić fights to keep pace with Boston’s explosive offense.”

In all cases, the series will stream on ESPN+ right after their linear premiere.

“Clutch: The NBA Playoffs” is produced by ESPN+ in association with Fulwell 73 Productions and ThreeFourTwo Productions. Ben Winston and Ben Turner executive produce through Fulwell 73.

“The NBA Playoffs are one of the marquee sporting events in the world.” said Winston and Turner in a joint statement. “The behind-the-scenes access we were given to basketball’s greatest athletes has allowed us to make an entertaining, fascinating and heart-stopping series.”

Here’s a first look at “Clutch: The NBA Playoffs”:

