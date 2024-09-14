Retiring Navas gives Sevilla its first La Liga win at age 38

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jesus Navas rifled in a powerful shot from a tight angle to give Sevilla its first victory in the Spanish league after edging Getafe 1-0 at home on Saturday.

The 38-year-old wing back won the European Championship with Spain this summer, adding to his 2010 World Cup. Afterwards, he announced he was retiring from international soccer and he would likewise retire from club competition at the end of 2024.

His goal in the 23rd minute relieved some pressure on new coach Francisco García Pimienta.

Sevilla defender Marcão was substituted in the first half after taking a hard knock to the head.

Espanyol treble

Javi Puado scored a hat trick to lead Espanyol to a 3-2 win at home over Alaves and secure a second consecutive win for the Barcelona-based club that spent last season in the second division.

Puado steered in a low cross to open the scoring in the 21st. He struck again with a glancing header to restore the host's lead in the 56th after Tomas Conechny equalized for Alaves.

The Espanyol forward took the winner from the spot after Nahuel Tenaglia pulled it even at 2-2. Puado converted the penalty earned after goalkeeper Antonio Sivera tripped Walid Cheddira in the area.

Also, Ayoze Pérez scored late for Villarreal to win at Mallorca 2-1. That was his third goal in five games since Ayoze joined Villarreal from Real Betis in the summer.

Later, Real Madrid visited Real Sociedad.

Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press