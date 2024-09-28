Escalon High quarterback throws four touchdowns in first start, leading rout of Hilmar

Backup quarterback Donovan Martinez helped unlock a struggling Escalon High offense, throwing four touchdowns as the Cougars earned a much-needed 42-17 victory over Hilmar at McSweeney Field on Friday night.

Martinez was making his first varsity start after starter Logan Huebner injured his knee in last week’s loss to Sonora.

The left-handed junior quarterback shined, throwing for 236 yards to go along with the four scoring strikes.

“(Martinez) tore his ACL in Week 3 of his freshmen season and hasn’t played since,” said Escalon coach Andrew Beam, whose team improved to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the Trans-Valley League. “For him to come in, just look comfortable and make some smart decisions, I think it all starts though with running the ball. It opens everything up.”

Both TVL rivals were missing key players due to injuries.

Hilmar High senior Caden Bailey trys to stiff-arm an Escalon defender during a game on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 at McSweeney Field.

Beam said he had been driving Huebner and senior receiver Sam Jimenez (knee) around school on his golf cart all week and both were spectators on the Cougars sideline.

Hilmar was without receiver/defensive end John Labno and sophomore Nathan Ayala, who has been a bright spot at receiver and defensive back. The Yellowjackets lost their best offensive lineman Matthew Avila to a season-ending injury in the first week of the season.

Hilmar star Caden Bailey was in and out of the lineup on Friday after battling an illness all week.

Hilmar coach Frank Marques said he was only able to suit up 27 players on Friday.

“The kids that did play, played really hard,” Marques said. “We had some kids who were making their first varsity start tonight. (Hunter) Barnes had a great game for it being his first start in his life. There was a lot to take from this.”

Escalon High quarterback Donovan Martinez throws a pass during a game against Hilmar on Sept. 27, 2024.

The Yellowjackets (3-2, 1-1 TVL) struggled to stop the Cougars offense all night. Escalon dominated up front, which allowed the Cougars to move the ball through the air and then they were able to pick their spots in the passing game with Martinez.

Martinez connected with tight end Ryan Lewis for a 20-yard touchdown late in the first half to extend the Cougars’ lead to 21-10.

The Escalon defense then came up with a big play to stop Hilmar on fourth-and-one in the red zone with 17 seconds left in the second quarter to keep the two-score lead at the half.

The Cougars then put the game away as Martinez found Dominic Arauza for a 53-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the third quarter.

Hilmar High quarterback Merek Ellerd (4) runs the ball up field during a game against Escalon on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

A Hilmar fumble gave the ball right back to Escalon and the Martinez-Arauza connected hooked up again for an 11-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 35-10 with 8:20 left in the third quarter.

Martinez said seeing action late against Sonora last week and a full week of preparation helped get him ready to start against Hilmar.

“Obviously we had a whole week of practice,” Martinez said. “I got accustomed to more plays and just more comfortable with the offense, and came out here and felt confident.”

Hilmar quarterback Merek Ellerd accounted for both touchdowns, running one score in from 36 yards out in the first half and then finding Barnes for a 32-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter.

Martinez says his first varsity start was a memorable night.

“It’s definitely going to be a big one,” he said. “I’m going to remember this for a long time. It’s going to be fun, I hope to do this more often.”